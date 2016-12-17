Bob Swisher: Donald Trump pulled off a big shocker

My voting patterns have been altered as of late.

In the November election, I did not vote for a presidential candidate, but neither did 2,000 other people in our area.

I have been a registered Republican all of my life, but I am going to take a Democratic ballot for the February primary, so I can vote in the Urbana mayoral race. It also will be the first time I have given money to a Democrat since John F. Kennedy.

In my wildest dreams, I would have never thought that Donald Trump would be our next president, nor did I think the Champaign schools ballot proposal would pass. I live in Urbana, so I could not vote on that issue.

PACA might benefit from the passage of the schools measure. Some streets may be vacated, and some pavers may go to PACA. Also, numerous houses may be moved or demolished. Decisions are still pending, and nothing is final.

With Trump's victory, we haven't seen such an election surprise since Dewey vs. Truman. It should be an interesting four years.

I have always been enchanted by politics and ran for county board in the 1950s. Bill Groniger of the C-U Courier took me to task, and I finished last in a field of seven in the primary.

I was in charge of advertising and graphics during Jeff Markland's terms as mayor of Urbana, and our poster for Markland won some awards in both local and state shows.

As a reward? I served on the Urbana Planning Commission for a number of years. We forwarded more than 30 proposals to the city council during that time, and only two were approved. That is what happens when the mayor is from one party and the council is made up of the other. Does that sound familiar?

I used to be proud that I lived in Illinois, but there is not much to be proud of these days.

Please vote. In case you are headed to warmer places soon, you can go to the county clerk's office at the Brookens Administrative Center, and they will send you an absentee ballot on Jan. 19; do it now.

Bob Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to Swisher at 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.