Sandra Mason: The gift of gardening

Photo by: Provided by Sandra Mason Among the features for kids at the Champaign County Master Gardeners Idea Garden in Urbana is a colorful gazebo. Image

"The love of gardening is a seed once sown that never dies." — Gertrude Jekyll

Every gardener can trace their roots back to the first moment of delight when gardening revealed its magic. Often, a big person was nearby donning a giant grin of acknowledgement.

Give the gift of gardening to a child near you. Gardens can be captivating, whimsical worlds for kids, but also opportunities to learn about nature and the many creatures that share our gardens.

It's an instant party when wiggly worms, roly-poly bugs and fluttering butterflies are garden residents. Plus, kids will more likely eat vegetables they planted and picked fresh out of the garden.

This is the perfect time to plan and dream of next year's garden with kids in mind. A few ideas for kid-sized gardening:

Involve the child in planning. If the big people of the house are OK with it, send for catalogs in the child's name. Start by going through garden catalogs together to select plants from the colorful pictures. Make a collage of the virtual garden.

Popular vegetables are golf ball-sized Thumbelina carrots, sugar snap peas, Sweet Baby Girl cherry tomatoes or lettuce mixes.

Flower possibilities include hollyhock, lamb's ear, sensitive plant, Bells of Ireland, snapdragon, money plant, nasturtium, pansy and zinnia. For little kids with little hands, look for large-seeded plants such as sunflowers or beans.

Try something weird and wonderful such as spilanthes (the eyeball plant), the wishbone flower with its tiny wishbone inside the flower, dinosaur kale, blue potatoes, purple beans or the brightly colored stems of Neon Lights Swiss chard.

A theme garden is always stimulating. Look for ideas from the child's favorite books. Or an ABC garden of plants from asters to zinnias.

Design a round pizza garden with one slice cut out for easy access. In the pizza wedges, grow oregano, basil, tomatoes, peppers, wheat and onions. Plant yellow marigolds around the pizza to represent the cheese. At harvest time, have a pizza party.

Kids love extremes from very tiny to very large. Try Little Finger carrots, large gourds and giant sunflowers. Plant a circular maze or fortress of giant sunflowers. Or a pole bean teepee for Jack and the bean stalk.

A butterfly garden could be shaped like a butterfly with butterfly nectar plants such as verbena and lantana planted in the outstretched wings. The body could be the path. Don't forget the antennae made of bamboo poles and tennis balls.

Have a jungle theme with banana trees and tiger lilies.

Look for plants with the child's or a family member's name such as David phlox or Sophia marigold.

Plant a rainbow garden with areas for red celosia, orange and yellow marigolds, green Envy zinnias, and blue and violet petunias. Have the rainbow end with a pot filled with Golden Nugget marigolds.

Sense of ownership is important to all of us, including kids. Gardens should be more than forced weeding labor camps. Personalize the garden by having the child paint a sign with their name on it. Make a unique stepping stone. Let the child write their name alongside their handprint in the wet concrete.

Treat the garden as a petting zoo of plants. Encourage kids to touch and smell. Include plants with fragrant leaves such as lemon verbena, basil, lemon balm and lavender.

Make a tunnel from garden netting and PVC pipe. Let beans or sweet potato vine ramble over the top to make a secret place in the garden.

Be sure to include pint-sized chairs, tools, fences, trellises or watering cans.

Let kids get wet and dirty. Enjoy the process when the rows are crooked, the weeds are growing and the flowers don't match. No "no" signs allowed in a children's garden. Maybe we should think more about gardening like a kid.

Sandra Mason is unit educator, horticulture and environment, for the UI Extension, Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. Contact her at 801 N. Country Fair Drive, Champaign, IL 61821, call 217-333-7672, email slmason@illinois.edu or fax 217-333-7683.