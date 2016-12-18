Area pianists happy to spread holiday cheer

Donnie Heitler has played piano all over the country, but one of his favorite gigs is entertaining shoppers each Christmas season at Schnucks in Urbana.

For pianists, the holiday gig can be a lot of fun -- even though in most cases, they perform background music. Many holiday gigs are for private parties in homes or other venues. But some, as you will see here, play out at more unusual venues. Staff writer Melissa Merli talked to a few area pianists about how they're spreading cheer this season:

DONNIE HEITLER

A jazz pianist with a lyrical style, Heitler is well-known for his regular gigs at places like Minneci's at Jupiter's Crossing and, in the past, at The Great Impasta. He's also played all over the region.

But one of his favorite holiday jobs for the past decade or so has been at the Schnucks grocery store in Urbana. There, he sets up shop inside, near the main entrance, where he plays holiday tunes for shoppers and employees.

He'll be there on weekends through Christmas Eve.

"It's one of my favorites because you have a chance to interact with people in a very unique way and in a very unique place," he said.

When Heitler first started at Schnucks, the store manager rented a grand piano and brought in some items from Carter's Furniture to furnish the performance area.

"The idea was to have a little setup with a grand piano and chairs, benches and lamps and everything decorated — a holiday motif," Heitler said.

Now, he plays his own Yamaha keyboard at the supermarket, where he sets his own hours — generally Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

"All I have to do is provide basically holiday-flavored music for an interlude," he said. "It's really a highlight. You can imagine you're sitting there, and people come up that you know. I remember one Friday a lady told me, 'I come in here every week religiously on Friday afternoon. I always spend $100 and today I spent $175.' I don't know if it increases buying power or not, but I wouldn't bet against it."

Of local pianists, Heitler might take the cake for unusual holiday gigs. In the past, he's played for Christmas parties at the White Line Laundry, the old Eisner Bakery, McCabe Brothers and, with the Medicare 7, 8 or 9 group, at The News-Gazette.

Besides his Schnucks gigs, he continues to play holiday parties at local clubs such as the Champaign Country Club and Stone Creek Events Center.

"This Schnucks gig is a wonderful experience, though," he said. "It really is great. I love doing it."

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ MACHINE

The McDonald's at Kirby Avenue and Neil Street in Champaign doesn't just serve happy meals. It serves happy holiday music one morning each year.

In 2016, that was from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday.

"We usually play Dixieland," clarinetist Carlyle Johnson said during the informal concert by a trio he calls the New Orleans Jazz Machine Christmas Edition. "We play this Christmas stuff once a year, and it sounds like it."

He's modest. He, pianist Ernie Hoffman and trombonist Barry Wagner are seasoned musicians who sound great.

"We come because Carl plays 'pretty good,'" said Johnson's neighbor John Sfondilias, who was there with his wife, Sheila. "It's nice to have something like this. It gets you in the right mood and it's fun. And in a McDonald's? Who would even expect that, especially in Illinois?"

Like the couple, most of the listeners sitting in the area where the Christmas Edition played are breakfast regulars at that Mickey D's and come each year for the live music. But other people were enjoying it as well.

Among them were Darrell Gray, director of operations for all of Champaign's McDonald's stores, and Shirley Whalen, hostess at the McDonald's on South Neil who last year was voted a Crew Member of the Year of all McDonald's stores nationwide.

"It's awesome," Gray said of the music. "The customers anticipate this and the guys have a lot of fun with it."

"It gets you in the spirit," said Whalen, who was wearing a white, gold and silver holiday sweater and a Santa cap. "I'm always in the spirit, personally."

Johnson, Wagner and Hoffman were obviously in the spirit too, smiling and laughing while playing Christmas tunes and wearing red shirts and Santa hats.

Hoffman noted the job came about because Johnson is a breakfast regular at that McDonald's.

"They've always asked him to play," Hoffman said. "We bring my piano and set up near a table of seniors who gather there probably every morning. We crowd in there near the window closest to Neil Street and play. Everybody has a great time."

Hoffman, who established the music department at Parkland College in 1970 and retired from there in 2004, plays piano in three bands. That reduces his availability for solo gigs, he said.

But he finds time to play regularly at Amber Glen Alzheimer's Special Care Center, where his wife, also a pianist, lived toward the end of her life.

Recently, right after undergoing a medical procedure at the nearby Christie Clinic, Hoffman played holiday tunes at Inman Place, an assisted-living facility in downtown Champaign. He's played at other senior living centers and nursing homes as well.

"Seniors have always been my concern, and now I am one," the 78-year-old quipped.

ALEX MUNGER

When Munger, a University of Illinois graduate student in piano accompaniment, goes home to Milwaukee for the holidays, he plays at a place you would never expect — the Menards in Waukesha.

"I've done it for a good five or six years," he said. "It's low-key but also fun. The piano is in kind of a nice spot near a moving walkway to the second floor. Customers can listen while they go up.

"I play a whole range of things. I sometimes get weird requests, or people say, 'Nice job,' or they might need a pianist for a wedding. It's almost like free advertising in a way. The fact that it's a hardware store is an interesting atmosphere because people aren't expecting it if they haven't been to that Menards. I think that's why I enjoy it."

JO ELLEN DeVILBISS

DeVilbiss, executive director and a member of the piano faculty at the Conservatory of Central Illinois, doesn't mind playing background music at Christmas parties: She entertained at two this year, the first at the Illinois Club holiday gathering at the UI President's House and the other for the Altrusa Club.

"I love to play, so I don't feel I have to have someone paying attention to me the whole time," she said at the President's House. "I feel free, like I'm in my living room."

She also enjoyed playing the Baldwin grand piano inside the mansion's drawing room.

"This is kind of relaxing, because you know people are having a good time, and you're helping them have a good time," she said.

At one point, she enlisted pianist Rick Murphy, who was at the mansion to direct the University High School Madrigals, to sit at the piano to play four-hand pieces with her.

DeVilbiss often played four-hand piano at holiday parties with her husband, Reid Alexander, who died last year.

"In some ways, it makes me feel closer to him," she said.

CHIP McNEILL

Before joining the UI in 2002 as director of the jazz studies program, McNeill performed at some pretty glitzy holiday gigs:

One was with Arturo Sandoval's band in the backyard of the Los Angeles home of a president at HBO. The network had just released the biopic: "For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story."

When he lived in Miami, McNeill often played holiday gigs — once with Sammy Davis Jr. in the Bahamas — or at the renowned Fontainebleau hotel.

Since moving here, he's played Christmas parties nearly every year at another glamorous spot: the Allerton Mansion at Allerton Park and Retreat Center near Monticello.

While he usually plays for employee parties, McNeill was on the keys last week for A Holiday Affair, part of Allerton's Holiday Showcase. He played Christmas tunes for an hour, took a break and then accompanied Kristin Sponcia, a graduate student in jazz vocal performance.

Like DeVilbiss, McNeill doesn't mind providing background music.

"They hired me for that, so I knew what it was," he said. "Everybody there is pretty cool. I had a few requests and was happy to play the ones I know. People were actually taking time off from the conversations to listen, but I don't feel they have to."

He also appreciated the chance to play the Steinway, installed at the mansion around the same time McNeill joined the UI.

Though McNeill was playing piano, his bread-and-butter instrument is tenor sax.

"I always bring my horn just in case the piano is terrible or something happens," he said. "I'd play solo sax if necessary."

McNeill was to play two other holiday events, both on tenor sax with his quartet — himself and three graduate students.

One was a party at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center on the UI campus. The other, from 2 to 3 p.m. today, is at Autumn Fields Adult Community of Savoy, where his mother now lives. His father died in September.

McNeill, who sets an example for his students by performing often around town, will also perform with his quartet later this month at The Iron Post, including happy hour on New Year's Eve.

"I'd play more if I could," he said. "I play more with students because, frankly, that's why I'm here. I'm here so they can learn."