Book Review: Not your average celebrity cookbook

By RACHEL VELLENGA

Chrissy Teigen, for the uninitiated, is a famous model and television personality who is married to John Legend, the even-more-famous, almost equally gorgeous R&B singer-songwriter. She has more than 3 million followers on Twitter for her funny and sometimes biting posts.

Teigen somehow manages to very carefully balance the line between having such a perfect life that you resent her.Yet, she can be so relatable that you want to be her best friend. Thanks to her newest project, she can add bestselling author to her resume with "Cravings: Recipes for All the Foods You Want to Eat."

If you are one of the many people who think that a stunning swimsuit model can't write a cookbook because they clearly subsist on celery and kale, or that a cookbook can't be hilarious, you need to adjust your attitude.

From the introduction and throughout, you will see how much Teigen loves to cook and loves to eat. As she says herself, "If every bite counts, you should make each bite something you REALLY want to eat."

The cookbook includes pictures of Teigen as a child cooking with her Thai mother and talking about helping her American father cook his chicken noodle soup. And despite her day job, this is not a healthy cookbook. It's full of comfort food like mac and cheese and chicken pot pie soup with crusty crackers.

It also features several dishes handed down from Teigen's mother, who was just as comfortable cooking Thai dishes as TV dinners or scalloped potatoes for her American family.

"Cravings" has great instructions, which makes it seem like anyone with the most basic knowledge of cooking could make these decadent-looking comfort foods.

I also love how Tiegan is insistent on using some specialty ingredients, such as a particular brand of salt. And she points out when you can cut corners, such as using "roto chick," or grocery store rotisserie chicken, for her chicken noodle soup. To me, that is the sign of someone who has really tested out each and every recipe.

Teigen mentions some of the science of cooking (why butter needs to be very cold if you want fluffy biscuits) without becoming bogged down in it.

Another important aspect of any cookbook for me is photographs of the food. This cookbook has close-up pictures so yummy-looking that you can almost smell the steam wafting off of the creations.

Of course, there are the obligatory photos of Teigen feeding John Legend as they lounge beautifully yet casually in bed (in full makeup with a professional photographer standing by) or her tearing into a chicken wing poolside in a swimsuit while John looks on admiringly. But mostly, it is just really close-up pictures of really delicious-looking food.

If there is room on your cookbook shelf for another classic, I recommend this one. It is funny and delicious all rolled into one beautiful package.

Rachel Vellenga is a youth services librarian at the Urbana Free Library. She loves reading (surprise!), working with families and international travel and is pretty handy with scissors and construction paper.