Don Follis: During Advent, life — not death — has the final word

On this fourth Sunday of Advent, churches light the fourth candle in the Advent wreath. This candle signifies love. The theological claim is that God loved the human race so much that he came to be among us. "Behold, a virgin shall conceive and bear a son and they shall call his name Immanuel, which means 'God with us.'"

Thus, we light the fourth candle and consider the birth of Jesus Christ, and the love that took him from heaven to the virgin's womb to a Roman cross on which he was crucified to an empty grave to us proclaiming, "Up the grave he arose, with a mighty triumph o'er his foes."

The Apostle John says it succinctly: "And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son, from the Father, full of grace and truth." This love, then, causes us to not only consider the birth of Christ, but also compels us to ponder the end of history, the ultimate Advent, when Jesus returns on a white horse followed by the armies of heaven. On this final Sunday of Advent, we raise our voices and proclaim: "Immanuel. God is with us. Life, not death, has the final word."

And yet, we see so much destruction and death all around us. That's why on this Advent Sunday we remind ourselves that if God is for us, who can be against us? We remember the truth — that neither life nor death, neither things present nor future events will be able, as the Apostle Paul says, "to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord." Put simply, we light the candle and declare: "Love indeed is stronger than death."

A history professor from Whitworth University exemplifies this for me in a book titled "A Grace Disguised — How the Soul Grows Through Loss." It is the account of Professor Jerry Sittser losing his wife, his daughter and his mother in an automobile accident and his struggle to make sense of this profound loss.

Sittser was in the accident, as was another daughter and his two sons. They somehow survived mostly with bruises. He writes about wanting to reverse his circumstances and bring his family members back to life again. But he knew the problem with his desires was that eventually he would have lost his loved ones again. "We are deceived by our longings for what we once had," he writes. "Because we cannot have it that way forever, even if we regain what we lost for a while. I have come to realize that the greatest enemy we face is death itself, which claims everyone and everything. No miracle can ultimately save us from it."

While death always seems to get its way, it does not have the final word. Life does. Sittser, who believes in the resurrection of Jesus, says, "The grave could not hold him, so perfect was his life, so perfectly sacrificial his death. Jesus conquered death and was raised by God to a life that would never die again."

With so much sorrow and pain all around us on this 4th Advent Sunday, we can understand Sittser saying, "Suffering engenders a certain degree of ambivalence in those of us who believe in the resurrection." We each know the pain of our particular circumstances. We try to believe, but still we doubt. We long for healing, but still we suffer. We inch hesitantly toward death, knowing that death is the door to resurrection. We know we are creatures made of dust. And yet a sense of eternity lives in our hearts. We tell ourselves that surely we were made for so much more.

Living with ambivalence stretches our souls, challenging us to acknowledge our mortality and yet knowing that final victory awaits us beyond the grave. Don't be surprised by feelings of uncertainty. Very often I feel both doubt and hope simultaneously. I see my little neighbor kids wide-eyed as they prepare for Christmas, and my heart warms. I watch the news coming from Aleppo, Syria, and my heart sinks.

Ambivalence is not foreign to Sittser either. Even years after the accident and his losses, he writes: "Sometimes I worry about me. Then I sink into a sadness that makes me think I will never experience life again. My despondent mood casts a shadow over everything, even over my faith."

Even with love as the theme for this fourth Sunday of Advent, it does not mitigate the fact that suffering is the destiny of all humanity. If this world is all there is, suffering does have the final say, and we all are a sorry lot. But generations of faithful believers before us have believed that Jesus is the center of it all and that he defeated sin and death through his crucifixion and resurrection.

So friends, by all means light the fourth Advent candle with confidence. Let the light dawn in your heart, and ask God to give you hope. God will increase your soul's capacity for hope even as he gives you the gift of tears and a deeper sadness for a hurting world. True love accepts that tension. May your Christmas joy be even greater than your sorrow.

Don Follis has pastored in Champaign-Urbana for 35 years. He directs retreats and coaches leaders via blog.pastortopastorinitiatives.com. Contact him at donscolumn@gmail.com, and you can follow him on Twitter at @donfollis.