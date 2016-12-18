Video: Getting Personal: Sue Aldridge » more Videographer: Heather Coit Sue Aldridge, longtime drama coach at Centennial High School, sits in a familiar setting at Aldridge Auditorium at the school in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Aldridge will retire after the school year.

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, 59-year-old Champaign resident Sue Aldridge, a longtime drama/English teacher, drama director and auditorium manager at Centennial High School, chats with The News-Gazette's Paul Wood. Aldridge, who grew up in Bloomington, is about to take a final bow this spring.

You've been at Centennial a long time. What made you decide to move on?

I've been teaching since I graduated from Illinois Wesleyan in 1979. The only time off I took was when my boys were little — about four years. As a drama director, the worst thing that could happen is that you lose that spark to make your students enjoy being on stage. I always said that I'd know when it was time to let someone younger take the stage at Centennial. It's a special place. Since the building was opened, there have only been three drama directors. I had the fortune to follow Keith Page. He built the program, so when I followed, there was a tradition of high quality that I feel that we've maintained and taken to new levels. I know that it's time to turn it over to the next director, dreamer and educator.

Do you have a new career in mind?

I want to continue to work with people. The young, the old, all people. My grandchildren will be entering public school soon, and I'd love to volunteer in their classroom. I'd love to use my other talents to help people. I'm not entirely sure what that means, but I know that I can't just sit at home. I have so many interests, it's just a question of who wants me to help them more than what do I want to do.

What's still coming at Centennial?

On Memorial Day weekend, I'm putting on one last show. It's called "Callbacks."I'm calling back all of my former students for one last time to perform on the Centennial Stage before I "graduate." We're doing scenes from shows, musical numbers, solos, duets, a little dancing, a lot of reminiscing and it's all for a good cause.

And that is?

"Callbacks" also is a fundraiser, the only one our family has ever done, for Clif Rocks. It's the foundation that our family created after (son) Clif passed away from cancer in 2010. Clif Rocks supports young cancer patients, provides two scholarships at Centennial and two scholarships at Illinois State University, where Clif went to school. All of the people who are coming back knew Clif — he grew up on that stage. So not only are they coming back for the chance to perform again, but they are doing it for Clif, too.

How will that work?

We're only rehearsing for about 18 hours. People are coming in on Friday night, all day Saturday, a tech rehearsal Sunday morning. The show is May 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. I've got about 75 people coming back for sure, with another 120 who are going to let me know. They are coming from the four corners of the United States. It's been humbling, the support I'm receiving.

What interests you most besides education?

Making a difference in people's lives. I was raised to volunteer, to give back. I love to read, snow ski, I love the outdoors, to swim, to go to museums, learn about history, travel and yes, ride an occasional motorcycle, but underlying it all is the need to be with people and to make a difference in their lives, and ultimately, helping myself in the process.

People praise your "To Kill a Mockingbird." Is it a favorite?

I have directed "Mockingbird" twice. Both times, it was a wonderful experience for the students, the audience and me. Why? Well, the first time I directed it, we sold out the house. The Rev. Lloyd Gwin's son, Lloyd, was Tom Robinson. The entire church came. It was the opening of a wonderful dialogue about people and how we shouldn't judge them. It was truly amazing. The second time was just as meaningful. We had the honor of performing that production at the Illinois High School Theatre Festival. This production was different, a bit more raw I suppose. It sparked dialogue again. It's what art and theater do.

"Hairspray" and "Cinderella" seem like completely different experiences.

All the shows I've directed over the years have been special in their own way. Whether it was my very first show at Centennial, "Up the Down Staircase," about a teacher who is learning about herself and her students in a tough inner-city school, to "South Pacific," where I got the boys' swim team to audition. That was the show where I knew that the kids had truly accepted me and where the change began with the attitude about the drama department. The difference in Centennial and other high school drama departments is that it is truly a department for all. We have had athletes as a part of the program. The coaches have always been understanding and allowed the ladies and guys to be in both. It began with "South Pacific." It continues today with a great cross section of the school population involved, from stereotypical drama kids to athletes to the students you'd never expect to be a part of a show or musical. I hope that I've created a program where all feel that they can participate.

"Hairspray" was the show where I felt that our program, like the show, was fully integrated, something that was and is important to me. "Rainmaker" I loved — intimate, demanding for my cast, a true joy. "Leading Ladies," perhaps the funniest show I've ever directed. The Shakespeares were a challenge to me and to the student actors. Every show has been special. Most recently, it's been the joint shows with Central at the Virginia Theatre. My collaboration with LaDonna Wilson and the generosity of the park district and support of Judy Wiegand and the Unit 4 School Board has made this crazy dream of these joint shows a reality. It's done such positive things for the two drama programs and given the students such opportunities. I feel that it's one of the biggest accomplishments of my time with the district. I know this joint show will continue for years to come. I direct big shows. I've always said that I look for quality, but I'm also building the audiences for the future.

What's the best thing about putting on a play?

Hands down, working with the students. Seeing the joy on their faces as they make discoveries about their characters or more importantly themselves. The pride I feel as I hear the applause and see the smiles on the faces of the actors and the audience.

Your mom taught drama, right? Was there something you learned from her?

I do come from an educational background. My great-grandfather was David Felmley, who was president of Illinois State University for 30 years. My grandfather was a college professor, my mother was a teacher, but in home ec. She actually began her career at Central, when it was Champaign High School. What I learned from all of them ... education is important; if a teacher is involved with the students, if they trust you and you truly care, it makes all the difference in the world. My mom also was the one who would always remind me that if my students did poorly in class, that perhaps it was the way that the material was being presented, so she always wanted me to look at how and what I expected my students to learn. To her, teaching and education was so much more than just grammar, literature and writing; it was learning to be a contributing member of our society. She kept her teaching certificate current. She always said it was one of her regrets not going back into the classroom. I think that's why she volunteered with so many organizations that worked with children. She missed it, so she continued to teach in her own way. I'd like to do that after I "graduate" this June.

Were you in high school plays yourself?

I actually began my theater career when I was in kindergarten. I'm dyslexic; I couldn't read. So my parents sent me to the local drama teacher. With her, I learned to be confident and to hone my memorization skills. Most importantly, I learned strategies to help me read. I did this by being in plays. I remember going to nursing homes to entertain residents and remember performing for family and friends in my first play — I was a jack in the box. As I got older, I took dance, I sang and was on the speech team in high school, I attended Bloomington High School and was part of the summer theater program in Bloomington Normal. I met my husband, Bob, when I was in the summer theater program my senior year. At the time I was there, they didn't have a drama teacher, so I had to do shows outside of school.

Where did you go to college and what kind of extracurriculars did you do there?

I went to school at Illinois Wesleyan. I was a music/theater major with minors in dance and oral communication and English. I also got my education degree. I went there because I wanted to be a performer, but in my sophomore year, my mentor, Carole Brandt, asked me to be a part of the first Illinois High School Theater Festival All-State Play, and that changed my life. I realized that as much as I loved to perform, I loved working with students, directing and creating what I saw in my mind more. I've been a part of the festival ever since. At IWU, I was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. I also was in the Wesleyan show choir and a member of Sigma Alpha Iota, the music sorority. I was in summer stock there. I practiced a lot, either in the music department or in the drama department. Looking back, I'm sure I did more, but it seems that I was always in the theater building or the music building doing something.

It seems like you and Marian Wyatt make a perfect team. Why do you think you work so well together?

Marian and I laugh when we tell this story. We both came in the same year. Al Davis hired us. Both Marian and I were replacing iconic teachers, who had built very strong programs. For the first few years, we tolerated each other, but didn't always see eye to eye on things. It was sort of a competition between us. Sometime during the fourth year, we were at CHS, we started working more as a team. Amazingly enough, things became easier for both of us. We support one another, have each other's backs and together, there's not much we can't do. It's been a rewarding partnership and even more incredible friendship and collaboration.

Do you teach other classes besides drama? If so, what do you like about them?

I teach sophomore honors English. These students are highly motivated and challenge me every day. They ground me, keeping me on my toes with the concepts and ideas that they come up with in discussing the literature we are studying. They continue to amaze me with their abilities. I also teach public speaking, a performance class that goes well with my communications background. I've also taught creative writing. That was a challenge for me. I felt that the students had so much more ability than me.

How long have you been at Centennial?

This is Year 26. I've taught for 33 years. Where did the time go? Because everyone knows I'm still only 27.

I understand you'll be traveling a lot?

Yes, my husband, Bob, is the executive director of the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America. As a part of his job, he travels all over the country and the world. I have plans to join him on many of his trips. Hopefully, we'll be traveling to South Africa next fall. Trips to New York are also in the future.

Tell us about your award of excellence from the Illinois Theatre Association.

It's an honor to be acknowledged for one's body of work. I've been involved with the Illinois Theatre Festival, the largest non-competitive U.S. festival of its kind since the beginning. I've been an all-state director, the executive director of the festival, a member of the festival committee six different times, a producer or local arrangements for six other all-state productions. I've worked with the state on theater standards. All of this is to make a difference in educational theater. The best thing was that I was able to share the honor with my entire family, who have given up much with me being the drama teacher at Centennial. My success has been as much about the support I have gotten from them as it is for anything. My husband has designed all but three of my sets in my entire career. He's been involved in every show in some capacity. Will and Clif grew up in the theater with me, Will more so as a supporter; he was and is always in the audience or behind the scenes, and Clif was on stage, my actor and chief assistant. That's what made this award so special; they were there with me.

What time do you typically get up?

Between 4:30 and 5 a.m. I've always been an early riser ... very atypical of a drama person.

What do you do the first hour of the morning?

I love the quiet. I read, make myself breakfast, make plans for the day ahead and go work out.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

My family and helping my students find the joy in their lives. Bringing smiles to people's faces. Making a difference in people's lives

What do you regard as your most treasured possession?

Pictures and letters of my family who are no longer with us. They are treasures of love and memories of glorious times.

What book are you reading now?

Ron Chernow's "Hamilton." We just saw the musical, and it sparked my interest to read about what didn't make it into that incredible show.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

Australia. We've been there before, but it's an amazing place.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

It's always been a cat, starting with Mom Cat, Little James, Pom-pom, Kammi Sue and Harvey. They've all been characters. Very individual, but very loving and quite a part of our family, whether it was when I was growing up or with our family now.

What's your favorite sports team?

Centennial Chargers — duh. And the Cubs.

What would you order for your last meal?

A chocolate-mint-chip hot-fudge sundae with whip cream and a cherry on the top ... anything else would be fine ... but that would have to be a part of the last meal.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

I love a cappella, so Pentatonix and Straight No Chaser, but I'm an oldies person, too. We warm up to the Jackson Five, the Beatles and, oh, all those musicals.

What's the happiest memory of your life?

I have several. My wedding, the birth of my children, my son's wedding, my grandchildren's births, some of my opening nights, family events.

What personality trait do you most hate in other people?

Not using their God-given talents.

Most hate in yourself?

When I procrastinate. I don't like to be rushed.

What's your best piece of advice?

Always be able to look yourself in the mirror. If you can, then you have nothing to regret.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

I worked in the cornfields in McLean County as a detasseler. I think I made $4.50 an hour, which back then was huge.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

I realized that my passion wasn't in being on camera. Although I have done commercial and radio work, I wanted to perform. I wanted to sing and dance on Broadway. During my sophomore year, I discovered my love of education and directing.

Do you have any regrets in your life? What are they?

Honestly, I don't. I have had wonderfully supportive family and friends. I've been given friendship from the best people in the world. In work, I've had the opportunity to work with an incredible group of talented, dedicated teachers and administrators. I've traveled the world and seen amazing sights. I've been so blessed.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

With a smile. I try not to let anyone else know that there are issues. Then I tackle the situation one thing at a time.