Letter from Birdland: Dog gives us a scare with all-night romp

At our house, we sing a song. It goes like this: "She's a good dog/Sometimes/But sometimes she isn't/She's a good dog/Sometimes/But sometimes she's bad."

This weekend, Ursula, the little, black dog, gave us a scare. Despite our intentions to stick to the one dog in, one dog out policy, we sometimes mess up. Actually it was me. I messed up. I'm sure I've told you that if we leave both dogs outside unattended, they will take off to wander the county for hours. They come home muddy and full of burrs.

Saturday, I was out with both dogs and called for one of them to come in, but both just sat in the driveway and looked at me. Neither budged. I stepped into the basement to grab a treat for them but got distracted with something. I don't remember what. Three — no, two — minutes later, I came up out of the basement, treats in hand, and they were gone. I ran out, just in time to see them on the far side of the field, chasing a deer. "Well," I thought, "they will be home in a few hours."

Sure enough, a few hours later, here comes Cullen, the brown dog, barking at the kitchen door. I let him in, and he is all wriggle, from nose to wagging tail. Wet up to his haunches and full of cockleburs, he has clearly had fun on his romp. But. He is alone. I look out into the yard for Ursula, but the yard is empty. "Where's Ursa?" I ask. But he doesn't answer and comes up the kitchen stairs, brushes past me to plomp down onto his doggy bed. Ursula's bed lay empty beside him.

I went out into the yard and called and clapped and offered to throw her beloved ball. I got no answer but the rooster's crow.

Then began a long, lonely afternoon that stretched into evening and through the night. When Michael came home, I told him the story, and my husband and I got in the car to drive around slowly, windows open, calling for our little pup. I began to imagine the worst: a little dog hit by a car, lying bleeding in a ditch; a little wanderer, running cold and forlorn, looking for home; a little huntress having finally caught her quarry, when the deer turned on her, slashing with her sharp hooves; a little black Lab, mistaken for a hunter's prey, pierced with an arrow or bullet. These images flashed through my mind throughout the evening. These images troubled my dreams.

Several times I woke to go to the kitchen door, calling into the night. A light dusting of snow had fallen. Each time before I opened the door, I imagined seeing paw prints in the snow, crossing from door to the dish of food Michael poured for her, in case she arrived home hungry in the night.

But each time the snow was undisturbed.

By morning, we were really worried, though, to tell the truth, it's so odd that the brown dog and black dog would let anything separate them, that as soon as Cullen came home alone, I knew something was keeping Ursula away.

Michael comforted me. "It's OK," he told me. "I'm sure she's warm in somebody's barn somewhere."

We spent the morning printing fliers and posting a lost dog notice on social media. We drove around the countryside, posting our leaflets on telephone poles. We came home to find that our computer notice was shared widely. We got words of encouragement and calls from friends near and far, and we're really grateful for such friends.

We heard that a female black Lab was found in the next county, but a call confirmed what I suspected from the photo: This was a much younger dog than Ursula.

Then finally, we heard from our good neighbor, Donna. Are we missing a black dog? Relief!

Donna had one in her garage.

A drive just a mile down the road reunited me with the little black dog with kind, brown eyes and a silky pelt. The one who loves to play ball and do tricks. She can sit, lie down, roll over, wait and (almost) stay.

She will do practically anything for a treat. On the way home, I sang the rest of her song: "She's a bad dog/Sometimes/But sometimes she isn't/She's a bad dog/Sometimes/But sometimes she's good."

Wander in beauty; return in peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is very happy to have both dogs home. You can read more about Birdland and see photos at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.