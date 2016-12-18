The Reluctant Townie: How do we know 2017 will be any better?

This year is quickly running out of time to impress me. Next Sunday is Christmas, and the Sunday after that is New Year's Day. These things have a way of sneaking up on you, even if you spend hours every night staring at the calendar, counting the number of days until the sun explodes and vaporizes the Earth.

Everyone seems to be in a rush to leave 2016 behind, and you can take your pick of reasons why (there are enough of them to fill a Costco), but I'm cautious about the assumption that 2017 is going to bring us any improvement. There are already signs that we may quickly find ourselves nostalgic for the less-turbulent times of 2016.

Can you imagine? You may not even have to.

I will approach life in 2017 much like I am approaching the writing of this column at present, given that my toddler has graffitied my keyboard with permanent marker. I will continue to plunk down my fingers one at a time, in the spots where I know the letters to be, where they have always been, with the blind assumption that anything in this crazy world still operates under the laws of physics and common sense.

Then we'll just wait and see what happens, I guess.

But 2016 hasn't been terrible for everyone. I am reminded of this when I catch my elder daughter, Alpha, singing along to carols on the radio. This has been a prime holiday season for her. She is 5, and Santa Claus is very much a real and present concern in her day-to-day affairs.

As a member of a nonreligious family, I have grown to appreciate deploying the threat of moral judgment from an omniscient entity as a means of behavioral correction. My own banal consequences of timeout and no iPad hold little weight in the face of my daughter's perceived ability to be added, at a moment's notice, to the Naughty List. Defining the current status of Santa's approval is a powerful tool in parent-child negotiations around the holidays.

"You'd better watch out. You'd better not cry. You'd better not act a fool in this checkout line, and I'm telling you why."

The employment of Santa Claus has been so effective as a deterrent for bad behavior that I have created a Thanksgiving Troll to extend my levers of control across a greater portion of the calendar year.

The power it affords me is intoxicating.

It's almost enough to make me consider going to church again. But in the end, it's probably less work to assemble an ever-growing cast of supernatural beings that have their own specific set of laws my children must obey. The Easter Wolverine. The Phantom of Arbor Day. The Fourth of July Godzilla.

Of course, my toddler, Omega, is a pure anarchist. She has little understanding of Santa Claus or his machinations of reward, and the feisty, machine-gun blasts of babble that issue from her whenever she is caught in a compromising situation suggest an underlying indifference to the concept of authority. (I cannot be sure what she means to say, but I can be sure it is mocking me on some level.)

There is no controlling a toddler, be you Santa Claus, Jesus Christ or Harry Potter himself. The only thing you can hope to control is the perimeter of the toddler's mischief, chaos and destruction. As this relates to the holiday season, guests at my house are prone to take notice that the decoration of our Christmas tree is disproportionally top-heavy. This, I can assure you, is not done for its aesthetic value.

This Christmas, Omega has assumed the role of Destroyer of Decorative Things. Nothing is sacred. The popsicle-stick ornament Alpha made in preschool? Snap. The ornament that commemorated her mother and father's first Christmas as husband and wife? Tossed in the dog's food bowl.

The very tree itself came into jeopardy, when I found Omega planted underneath, tugging a string of Christmas lights with the dedication of Magnus Ver Magnusson pulling a semitrailer in a strongman competition.

The ornaments, which last Christmas had been individually wrapped to ensure their safe storage in a rarely visited corner of the basement, have now, only two weeks into December, taken refuge on the top third of the tree, housed one on top of another in a crowded metropolis of one-armed nutcrackers and headless snowmen.

We purchased a few generic bulbs at Dollar Tree and left them hanging low, as a diversionary sacrifice. But the toddler anarchist knows when it's been boxed into a predetermined mode of mischief, and has rejected their entertainment value outright. She is on constant patrol for more advantageous perches. Not even the star atop of the tree is safe, I fear.

But one can't live in a state of tension indefinitely.

I will be the first to admit that I may have discounted Kenny G as a teenager in the 1990s, but lately I have been rocking that guy's Christmas album like a hot stone massage. It helps soothe the chaos. It's as if his alto saxophone came to us from an alternate reality where the world is one giant, candlelit bubble bath.

In the remaining weeks of the year, I urge you to take a dip with Kenny G. I'll move over and make some room for you in the tub. We could all do to relax a little.

Happy holidays.

Ryan Jackson wrote this entire column while wearing a scarf indoors, because the world has no rules from this point forward, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.