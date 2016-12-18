For the retirees, Dec. 18-24, 2016

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

50 Plus! Program. Looking for fun things to do? How about joining the Champaign Park District program. Douglass Annex and Hays Recreation Center host programs and events from card playing, trivia, bingo, potluck to low-impact cardio exercise. Call Darius at 819-3961.

Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Wesley Student Center and United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U; parking entrance on Matthews, south of Green. Door on Goodwin south of Green. Weekly food distribution for households below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Information at wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

Rules of the Road. 10 a.m. Dec. 28, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. Class to assist participants preparing to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee. Call 477-5220.

Health screenings. Presence Covenant Center for Healthy Living, 410 E. University Ave., C. The VIP Advantage program is $10 per year, and includes a free annual health screening, including blood sugar, cholesterol, BP and more, conducted by a registered nurse. Also, access to special social programs, educational events, exercise programs and discounts to local businesses. Eligibility: 55 and older. Registration required. Call 337-2022.

Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspect that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409 or TTY, 888-206-1327. For general information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 1-800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327. Calls are kept confidential. If you suspect abuse in a nursing home, phone Department of Public Health, 1-800-252-4343.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned green beans, dressing, chunky applesauce, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, midori blend vegetables, roll, pie.

Wednesday: Chili with beans, mixed lettuce salad with dressing packet, pears, crackers, cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf, creamed peas and potatoes, beets with pineapple, Texas toast, Waldorf salad.

Friday: Closed for Christmas holiday.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

AARP Tax Aid. Training to prepare taxes will begin soon. Also need tax assistants. If you would like to help, call Cathy at 359-6500.

Tutors, mentors and classroom assistants. Our schools love having seniors help in the classroom. Call today if you would enjoy helping your community by volunteering in a school.

Senior transportation. Family Service offers volunteers to help seniors get to appointments, grocery stores and more. Volunteer when it is convenient for you. No set times.

Meals on Wheels. Family Service of Champaign County is in need of volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound seniors. Help those who want to live in their homes as long as possible.