Ruth Siburt/Books for Kids: A fun way to learn more about presidents

Quick now — who was the only president to keep a pet wallaby at the White House? If you don't know the answer, you're certainly not alone. I hadn't a clue either. But everyone who reads today's book for middle-graders will know a lot more about the U.S. presidents from Washington to Obama than the average American history dabbler.

The superb documentary filmmaker Ken Burns enters the realm of children's writers with "Grover Cleveland, Again! A Treasury of American Presidents" (2016). Published by Alfred A. Knopf, it has excellent life-like illustrations by Gerald Kelley. The presidents seem to come alive on the page.

What Burns does for biography and history in film, he brings full force to the children's-book world. The presidents are profiled with both clarity of vision and humor.

Each two-page spread has an official portrait of the president being profiled, as well as a Kelley rendering of the president in the act of living.

The ribbon-like sidebars topped by official portraits give the facts Jack: birthplace and date, families, occupations, education, political party and even pets.

The information is fast and easy to access. It has a fill-in-the-blank feel, handy stuff to know in case your teacher asks what years a president served from and to on a test.

Those sidebars are complemented by small blue, red and yellow inserts that look as if they were torn from today's newspaper.

These insets reveal anecdotes from the presidents' lives or observations by Burns on the life and times of the presidents.

The open and spacious arrangement of text to illustration makes reading go by quickly and kept me turning pages for just one more taste of the next president's life.

At least one copy of this oversize book should live on every school and library's nonfiction shelf. Two copies would definitely be better.

Who kept the wallaby? I'm not telling. Get the book and find out. You'll be glad you did.

Read on!

Ruth Siburt is the author of more than a dozen children's books in the educational field.