Ted Kooser: An American Life in Poetry, Dec. 18, 2016
By TED KOOSER
U.S. Poet Laureate, 2004-06
Here's a short but loaded poem by a 6-year-old from South Carolina, Jo'lene Dailey, from the Rattle Young Poets Anthology. Rattle is a prominent literary journal. How many children have felt this way?
What I Want to Do Most of the Time
It feels like I need
To go to my dad's house
And when I'm at my dad's house
I want to go to my mom's house
I want to be at both houses
American Life in Poetry is made possible by The Poetry Foundation (poetryfoundation.org), publisher of Poetry magazine. It also is supported by the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Poem, copyright 2014, reprinted by permission of Dailey and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2016 by The Poetry Foundation. The introduction's author, Kooser, served as U.S. poet laureate consultant in poetry to the Library of Congress from 2004-2006.
