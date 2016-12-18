Ted Kooser: An American Life in Poetry, Dec. 18, 2016

By TED KOOSER

U.S. Poet Laureate, 2004-06

Here's a short but loaded poem by a 6-year-old from South Carolina, Jo'lene Dailey, from the Rattle Young Poets Anthology. Rattle is a prominent literary journal. How many children have felt this way?

What I Want to Do Most of the Time

It feels like I need

To go to my dad's house

And when I'm at my dad's house

I want to go to my mom's house

I want to be at both houses

