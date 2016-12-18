Travel/Portugal: The hidden gem that is the Algarve Region

Photo by: Provided by Don Kojich The magnificent Algarve coastline and its rock formations are showcased from the cliffs overlooking one of its many coves near Lagos, Portugal. Image

By DON KOJICH

When Americans think about a vacation to Europe, they often look at the obvious choices: London, Paris or maybe Rome. Maybe you should venture out and look to destinations like Portugal, nestled on the western edge of the Iberian Peninsula.

The Algarve Region of Portugal isn't on the radar screen for most Americans, but it is popular amongst Brits, Canadians and Germans for holidays. There are scores of resort towns and small communities dotting the coast. You don't really need to know Portuguese, because English is easily understood in stores and restaurants.

The beauty and history of Portugal are incredible; the people are some of the friendliest in Europe.

My wife, Betty, and I recently traveled to the Algarve Region, an expansive 100-mile coastline along the country's southern edge from Faro to Sagres. The seductive beaches, chiseled cliffs and historic villages with whitewashed buildings make an inviting setting for a family vacation, a couple's getaway or even a golfer's holiday.

Our trip in October was actually our second to the Algarve. It has become one of our favorite places in Europe. One of the many reasons to visit Portugal is the terrific value you get for your travel dollar. Instead of staying in a hotel, we rented a two-bedroom, two-story house with an in-ground pool in the town of Luz for the same cost.

Renting a place enhances the experience (in addition to getting much more room) because you go to the stores and markets, and immerse yourself into the culture. You might discover that exquisite $2 to $3 bottle of local wine or taste the roasted-chicken delicacy prepared in the grocery store or even buy a freshly baked warm baguette for 22 cents.

We used Luz as our base and took day trips up and down the coastline. A couple of the compelling attractions in the Algarve are the golden beaches and the breathtaking cliff walks.

In Luz, we walked about 20 minutes from our rental into town and strolled the beaches and promenade area. Good walking shoes are a must, and it is important that you be able to walk on uneven surfaces or up and down hills, just like visiting any other European city or town.

We would recommend visiting from October through April. The weather is quite pleasant without the hordes of people visiting during the summer months, when rental prices double or triple.

Another must side trip is visiting Lagos (about 5 miles away from Luz), a quaint fishing village that still has its Moorish walls surrounding the old town. The maze of streets and sidewalks is a step back in time; the Moorish influence from the 1500s is still on display with the chimneys and stylish tile work. It was the historic home to the Portuguese Age of Discovery and the focal point of the European slave trade.

We visited the daily fish market, along with the Saturday farmers' market at the old bus station in town. Local artisans and artists also sell their goods along the waterfront on a daily basis.

One of the highlights of the trip for me was taking a boat tour of the coastline to visit the caves and grottos. Even though the water was rough that day and the tour had to be cut short for safety reasons, the views of the coastline and cliffs were memorable.

One day, we also drove to Sagres, about 25 miles from Luz. It is a surfing town with expansive beaches and dramatic cliffs. We walked down more than 160 steps to the Praia do Beliche. Sagres was also home to Henry the Navigator's School during the 1500s.

Just a few miles past Sagres is Cabo Sao Vicente, the far southwestern tip of continental Europe. The views from the Red Lighthouse are breathtaking as the cliffs rise nearly 250 feet above the Atlantic Ocean. Rumor has it that about 10 submarines pass the point daily going through the Atlantic Ocean.

Other popular day trips include going to the mountain areas of Monchique and Silves. Silves is home to a castle that dominates the skyline and was occupied by the Moors from the 8th into the 12th centuries.

We would recommend putting Portugal and the Algarve Region on your bucket list as places to visit in Europe. It may be off the beaten path, but you will not be disappointed.

Don Kojich recently retired after working for 30 years in higher-education communication and marketing, including spending 20 years at the University of Illinois and the University of Illinois Foundation. He is an avid traveler and amateur photographer.

IF YOU GO

Here are some tips and useful websites for visiting the Algarve Region in Portugal:

Getting there

Fly into Faro (the closest local airport) and rent a car, or fly into Lisbon, rent a car and drive nearly three hours to the Algarve Region.

Plan your trip

— Algarve Uncovered, algarveuncovered.com

— Visit Portugal, visitportugal.com/en/destinos/algarve

— Rick Steves, ricksteves.com/watch-read-listen/read/articles/the-algarve-portugals-sunny-south-coast

Find a rental

— Homeaway.com

— Holidaylettings.co.uk