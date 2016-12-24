End 2016 on a high note with The Chorale

Photo by: Provided The Chorale's New Year's Eve concert at the Virginia Theatre will be the group's 25th show on that date.

:On New Year’s Eve, you can drink in the music instead of the booze at The Chorale’s C-U at the Virginia, its 25th show on that date. Besides some holiday hits, there will be classics from “Oklahoma” to “Les Miserables,” with stops in between from “The Sound of Music” and “Fiddler on the Roof.” With two former Chorale scholarship winners who’ve moved up in the music world — Caitlin Caruso-Dobbs and Davion Williams — “Make Them Hear You” will be literal at the Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are still available at thevirginia.org or the box office. Our PAUL WOOD caught up with some of the music makers who’ll put their stamp on the sounds of the last day of the year.

Her home for the holidays

The city of Urbana's Kelly Mierkowski has been singing in the show for about 18 years.

The Chorale has been around for 35 years, the New Year's Eve show for 25, and "there are a lot of good singers singing popular songs," under the direction of Julie Beyler, who has been there since the beginning, Mierkowski said.

Mierkowski's favorite New Year's Eve song is probably "Home For The Holidays." "It's not that hard to sing, and it sounds great," said Mierkowski, who learned her craft in church choirs and madrigals in high school near Peoria.

Follow the leader

Eve Harwood will lead the singalong, where the audience gets its chance to shine.

It's a role she inherited from the late Dan Perrino, who had a lot to do with starting local music traditions.

The University of Illinois veteran reaches back to her youth for the singalong.

"The old-timey songs are so much fun; it's the repertoire I grew up with in my family," she said. "My mother and father would sing songs, while all the other adults joined in, when I was a child. I'm really good on 20s, 30s and 40s music, and I get to lead a really big crowd."

She loves the vintage projected slides with lyrics, a tradition that goes back to the vaudeville era.

"When performers needed a break, the organist would play and slides would show, and the audience would entertain itself. You could get things up on PowerPoint, but it wouldn't be the same."

The best advice she's heard: "If you can't sing good, sing loud."

Different voices

Mahomet's Peg and Jim Whitmore have lent their voices to almost all of the 35-year history of The Chorale.

Well, they missed the first year.

"We were at a concert they had at the Lake of Woods Pavilion," said Jim Whitmore, and joined up, having been veterans of a group in the Chicago suburbs before a job transfer.

The couple has stayed together 41 years, despite a major difference. He's a baritone, she's the first soprano. In his early years, he was a tenor.

A favorite? "You Carry My Heart."

"It gives me goosebumps," she said.

It's like a family

Felix Chan earned his doctorate degree in music from the University of Illinois and has accompanied The Chorale since April 2016.

His predecessor had a health problem, and "besides, they knew me because two students of mine won the high school senior student music scholarship in 2014 and 2015," Chan said.

What's special about The Chorale?

"They really love to sing, and under Julie Beyler's able directorship, sing good choral repertoire. Besides, they treat and care about each other like a family. We truly believe in the many functions of music in our lives and society, including its healing power," he said.

The Chorale often ends its Sunday night rehearsal with "Go Ye Now In Peace" to encourage each other, Chan said.

Forced to choose a song for the season, he likes "Auld Lang Syne" for the new year.

Coming back for more

Davion Williams, a former winner of The Chorale's Young Artist Scholarship, is working on a master's in music performance. He is assistant music director at Jericho Missionary Baptist and a local voice teacher.

He said directing choral groups is a way of connecting.

As a soloist, though, Williams will be performing "Make Them Hear You" from the Broadway show "Ragtime" and several spirituals.

"I just love to sing. I am singing for The Chorale event just to give back to them," he said.

When you really need bass

You've heard his voice on WILL-AM, but not the low notes he hits on "Winter Wonderland" or a song from past shows, "Bring Him Home" from "Les Miserables."

The Chorale has many people who've been there since the beginning, so Jeff Bossert is sort of the new guy, at about a dozen years in.

"At 45, there may be a couple younger people than me," he said.

An Illinois native, he enjoyed a choral group from when he lived in Memphis, Tenn., and now loves being part of this mixed 60-voice choir.

He loves the classics like the Gershwin songs that have been Chorale staples, but also will enjoy this year's holiday songs on the lower register.

"I can hit some fairly low notes," Bossert said.