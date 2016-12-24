Library events, Dec. 24-30, 2016

Champaign Public Library

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the main library, children 2 to 5 with a caregiver can attend Goodnight Storytime, featuring a half hour of stories, music and fun. Pajamas are welcome.

At 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the main library, introduce your child to pre-reading skills and activities at Ready, Set, Read!, featuring stories, music and movement designed especially for kids 3 to 5. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Do you have a group you'd like to bring? Call 217-403-2030 to schedule a time for your group to visit.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids can make artwork using tinfoil and yarn.

At 3 p.m. Thursday at the main library, school-age kids and their families can see different kinds of robots strut their stuff.

At 4 p.m. Thursday at the Douglass Branch, school-age children are invited to Tech 4 Kids Open Lab to learn, experiment and complete a technology challenge.

Through the end of January at the main library, "The Art Connection: Schools to Library" exhibition, featuring youths and art teachers from three Champaign schools (Amy Lozar, South Side Elementary; Lolita Zwettler, Edison Middle School; and Shannon Batman Percoco, Centennial High School) will be on display. The exhibition includes artwork from 40 students. Their work will be displayed in both the children's area and the FriendShop Bookstore.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

At 6 p.m. Monday in Lewis Auditorium, children 3 to 6 and their families can attend Crafty Story Time, featuring stories, music and a craft project.

At 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in Lewis Auditorium, kids and their families can attend the Noon Year's Eve Party, featuring stories, snacks and fun.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

Danville Public Library

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, youths 5 to 18 can make New Year's Eve treats at Kidz Snack Club. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday in the second-floor conference room, Youths 12 to 18 can design a journal cover at Teen DIY.

At 2 p.m. Thursday in the first-floor meeting room, a teen holiday gaming tournament (youths 12 to 18) will take place, featuring "Smash Bros." on the WiiUs. The competition will be followed by a New Year's Eve celebration at 3 p.m.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.