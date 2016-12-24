For the retirees, Dec. 24-30, 2016

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Early morning walking. 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, Champaign Park District's Douglass Community Center, 512 E. Grove St., C. Get your daily exercise inside. Listen to music as you walk. Free. Call 398-2573.

Free activities. Stevick Senior Center, 48 E. Main St., C. Gentlemen's coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday. Euchre games, noon Tuesday. Adult coloring, second and fourth Wednesday. Iris folding, 10 a.m. third Thursday. Bingo, 1 p.m. third Thursday (sponsored by Paxton Healthcare and Rehab who brings refreshments and prizes) and 1 p.m. fourth Thursday, bring a small prize. Call 359-6500.

Bridge Club. 9 a.m. to noon every Monday, Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C. Come alone or with a partner. The bridge group is open to all seniors and is free to play, if enough show to hold games. Call 819-3901 or email sean.hurst@champaignparks.com.

Indoor walking. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bridle Brook Assisted Living, 1505 Patton Drive, Mahomet. Bridle Brook Assisted Living opens its doors to community seniors as a safe, indoor walking location. Call Angela, 586-3200.

Senior exercise. 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Strong for Life program is used. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

Rules of the Road. 10 a.m. Wednesday, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St., 477-5220. Class to assist participants preparing to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee.Call 477-5220.

Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Wesley Student Center and United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U; parking entrance on Matthews, south of Green. Door on Goodwin south of Green. Weekly food distribution for households below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Information at wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

Free bingo. 2:15 p.m. every Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main, Tuscola. Free. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Closed for Christmas holiday.

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, bread, fruit, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Wednesday: Cheese tortellini Alfredo with ham, buttered peas, tomatoes and zucchini, bread, pears.

Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, Texas toast, peaches.

Friday: Beefy vegetable soup, creamy cole slaw, fruit salad, crackers, peanut butter pie.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Bulk mailings. Volunteers are needed to help various local nonprofits fold and stuff envelopes for bulk mailings. Contact Cathy to be added to our contact list.

Food for Seniors. Volunteer sackers and drivers to deliver the groceries. are needed to help keep this awesome program going strong. This is only twice a month.

Stevick Senior Center. Receptionists are needed from 8 a.m. to noon or noon to 4 p.m. day of the week. Duties include answering the phone and opening mail. Great location and lots of fun people to work with.