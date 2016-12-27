To Your Health: Greens pack punch as side dish, soup addition

Photo by: Beth Peralta Sauted greens adds vitamins and minerals to your diet.

By BETH PERALTA

This winter, make your plates green with nutrition from two powerhouse vegetables — kale and collard greens.

Both of these greens are members of the cabbage family and are a great addition to your meal as a side dish or as an addition to your favorite soup recipe.

Our greens recipe below is a great side to go along with baked chicken or roasted turkey.

Greens nutrition

Greens are chock-full of vitamins and minerals for your health. Both are excellent sources of vitamins A and C and good sources of calcium. They are low in sodium and either low in fat (kale) or fat-free (collard greens). Please note: Individuals who take blood thinners will want to chat with their prescribing doctor before adding new greens to the diet.

Greens selection

At the store, choose dark green bunches of leaves and avoid those that have yellowed or browning leaves. Baby kale is less bitter if you do not like the flavor of regular kale.

Greens storage

Store in a plastic bag in the refrigerator for up to five days.

Greens preparation

Rinse the greens' leaves thoroughly with clean water until dirt is removed. Stems can taste tough; you can remove them to avoid including them into your recipe.

GREENS

(Serves 8)

3 pounds (about 3 bunches) fresh greens (collard, kale or turnip)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 medium onions, chopped

2 cups chicken broth

1/2 tablespoon red pepper flakes (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Wash greens thoroughly to remove any dirt.

Remove large center leaf stems by folding each leaf in half, lengthwise, and then cutting along stem. Discard stem.

Roll individual leaves of greens and cut each roll, diagonally, to form strips of greens.

Place oil in large skillet and saute garlic and onion.

Add greens and 1 cup of broth to skillet. Cover and let greens cook down.

Add pepper flakes (optional) and 1/2 to 1 cup of broth and continue to cook until leaves are tender. This may take several hours. Add water, if needed, during the cooking process.

Season to taste with salt and black pepper before serving.

Link to recipe online: https://go.illinois.edu/greens

Many other recipes can be found on our website, "Let's Eat Health for Illinois! Easy Family-Friendly Recipes for Any Budget," at https://go.illinois.edu/inep_recipes.

Beth Peralta is a registered dietitian and media communications specialist for University of Illinois Extension and a spokesperson for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics. Contact her at 217-244-7405 or cavaller@illinois.edu.