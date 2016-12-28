Joan Griffis/Illinois Ancestors: Vietnam War casualties listed by state

For anyone who has ever wished to learn of Vietnam War casualties who attended school with you, there is a helpful website that provides such data. At http://tinyurl.com/yabxu6n, one can click on a state, and then scroll down to the city where you went to high school, and then look at the names. A click on a name will take you to details of that person's death, perhaps a photo, plus other information such as medals and burial. For example, there are 18 veterans named for Champaign, 15 from Danville and hundreds from Chicago.

This website also provides links to other Vietnam Wall index pages.

Free genealogy books online

Dick Eastman's online genealogy newsletter has a most informative article on The Internet Archive at http://tinyurl.com/j92hnje. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit library's purposes include "offering permanent access for researchers, historians, scholars, people with disabilities, and the general public to historical collections that exist in digital format."

The Internet Archive (also known as "The Wayback Machine") currently digitizes more than 1,000 books each day and currently has more than 1.1 million "texts" accessible online in various formats (http, Kindle, TXT, PDF and more.) Its genealogy resources include materials from the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center in Fort Wayne, Ind., and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Library. It's all free. Visit http://archive.org to conduct a search.

Reclaim the Records gets NYC marriage data

Reclaim the Records has used New York State's Freedom of Information Law to obtain records from the New York City Clerk's Office and placing them online. The New York City Marriage Index for 1950-1995 can now be searched free; more than 6 million people are named on 3,124,595 licenses.

Eastman's article on this victory can be read at http://tinyurl.com/zwlr33v. A link is provided to conduct a free search. (The search engine "even recognizes soundalike surnames, spelling variants, wildcards, common nicknames, year ranges, borough preferences, and more.")

Reclaim The Records continues to look for additional records to make available!

Website lists directories

"Have you ever wished you could find links to all the online city directories in one place?" The Online Historical Directories Website is intended to be "a complete listing for historical alumni, business, city, county, farm, Masonic, rural, social, and other types of directories" for the U.S., Canada and other countries. Visit http://tinyurl.com/jq5onfn and click on United States; then click on a state, and then a county. (Not every county may be available.) Many sites are free, but some require a subscription (e.g. Ancestry.) Keep in mind that many libraries have such subscriptions.

There are nine city directories/farmers directories for Champaign County, dated 1878 to 1940, and all are free.

Family Tree Magazine has selected the Online Historical Directories Website as one of their 101 Best Websites for 2016.

2020 census will update procedures

The U.S. Census Bureau counts everyone in the U.S. every 10 years. In 2020, everyone in the U.S. will be counted and improved technology will make the job more efficient as well as keep costs down. A most informative article on this procedure can be found at http://tinyurl.com/zclfx5w and all researchers will find it interesting. For example, "The Census Bureau no longer needs to employ more than 100,000 people to walk the streets of America to confirm addresses. Instead, a couple hundred people use imagery and GIS to canvass them from the bureau's National Processing Center ... Another modernization for the 2020 Census is that the Census Bureau will offer people three different ways to fill out the census: by paper, by phone, and via the Internet."

Queries, genealogical questions from researchers and genealogical materials readers would like to share will be printed in this column free. Joan Griffis may be reached via email at jbgriffis@aol.com or by sending a letter to Illinois Ancestors, c/o The News-Gazette, P.O. Box 677, Champaign, IL 61824-0677.