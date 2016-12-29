It's not just about the downhills

CHAMPAIGN — Five or so years ago, the Champaign Ski Club tweaked its name to more accurately describe what it does.

It's now known as the Champaign Ski & Adventure Club.

As publicity chairman Larry Eyre said, the club members do a lot more than ski.

"We always take a warm-weather trip in the winter time. This year it's in the Caribbean," he said. "In August, they took a rafting trip down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. Canoeing and kayaking — we do a lot of that. And we have extra canoes and kayaks for people who don't have them."

The goal of the nonprofit organization, established in 1971, is to provide outdoor adventure year-round to folks who live in the flatlands of central Illinois.

Now with 250 members, or 160 family and individual units, the club is open to anyone who enjoys skiing, camping, white-water rafting, canoeing and other group-adventure travel.

The club ventures to places in the United States, Canada and Europe — as well as closer to home.

Most of the "local trips" in the winters are to slopes in Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and northern Illinois.

The destinations out West are more glamorous and include Breckinridge, Vail and Telluride in Colorado and Sun Valley in Idaho.

"If we're talking a Western or Midwestern trip, it's around $1,600 for a six-day trip with five days of skiing," Eyre said. "For the Western trips that includes the air flight, lift tickets, a stay in a condo and lift equipment but not ski rentals or meals.

"We usually get some pretty good deals — better deals than you can get on your own."

Besides downhill skiing, club members have done snowshoeing out West and cross-country skiing in the C-U area.

A small subset of the club is into curling, in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice toward a target area.

"I haven't tried it yet, but people who do it say it's a blast," Eyre said,

The club's warm-weather agenda has included horseback riding in Puerto Rico; camping trips in southern Illinois and Indiana; and organized bicycle rides in this area.

"They're often last-minute things," Eyre said. "The guy who organizes them will put out an email. We'll meet at Parkland and ride for an hour and end up at a restaurant and have dinner."

As for club social activities, they include house parties; a first Friday happy hour; and "Fun Fridays," when members meet in a park to play horseshoes, darts or shuffleboard.

"Most of our activities end up at restaurant where we can enjoy a few drinks and have meals together," Eyre said.

The Champaign Ski & Adventure Club is part of an umbrella group, the Metropolitan Chicago Ski Council, an organization of Midwest ski clubs. Members from clubs are welcome to join in on other clubs' activities.

Last year, six members of the Champaign club traveled with the Bloomington-Normal Ski & Social Club to ski in Cortina in the Italian Dolomites.

"We took a side step to Venice, and when we finished skiing we spent three days in Florence," Eyre said. "That was a great trip."

Eyre has been a member of the club for eight years. The retired superintendent of the Iroquois West school district said the club has an interesting and diverse membership that includes farmers, doctors, insurance agents, electricians, carpenters, teachers and a retired judge.

And the annual dues are affordable — $25 for an individual and $35 for a family.

"I think it's a steal," Eyre said. "You take one trip you save that much just being in the group."

On the horizon

A look at upcoming trips in the works with the Champaign Ski & Adventure Club:

— Dec. 31, Granite Peak & Cascade Mountain Ski Trip.

— Jan. 6, Winter Park, Colo., Ski Trip.

— Jan. 28, Sun Peaks/Revelstoke, Canada Ski Trip.

— Feb. 25, Taos, N.M., Ski Valley Ski Trip.

— March 11, St. Lucia Warm-Weather Trip.

For more information including membership, call Larry Eyre at 379-3835.