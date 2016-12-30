Religion calendar, Dec. 30, 2016-Jan. 5, 2017

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

Bazaars, food, fundraisers

Food distribution:

— Catholic Charities' Tolono Food Pantry. 9 to 11 a.m. every Friday and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Monday (excluding holidays) at St. Patrick Catholic Church's east entrance, 212 E. Washington St., Tolono. Call 689-1427 for more information.

— Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church Sack Lunch Ministry. 9 a.m. Monday through Friday excluding holidays; use office entrance at 208 W. University St., C. Free sack lunches. Visit EmmanuelMemorialEpiscopal.org.

— Wesley Food Pantry at Parkland College. 10 a.m. to noon first and third Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday of each month, Parkland College "S" Building (behind the red barns across from the child development center), Champaign. Call 344-1120, wesleypantry.org or info@wesleypantry.org.

— Wesley Evening Food Pantry. Pantry hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in rooms 48 and 50, Wesley Student Center and United Methodist Church, 120 W. Green St., U. Additionally, college-students-only pantry hours, 3 to 5 p.m. first Monday of the month; student ID required.For information, go to wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

Free ham and bean lunch. Noon Sunday, Centerville Methodist Church, north of White Heath. Other goodies available as well. Open to the community.

Workshops/classes

Bible Education Center: Our Kingdom Life. 7 p.m. Wednesdays Jan. 11 to Feb. 8. Topics include: "Following God and Living in the Light"; "My Priesthood; My Offering"; "All My Time (What is the Sabbath)"; "Applying Our Sabbath (Are we going to be different when we leave here?)." Bible Education Center, Lincoln Square Mall. Free. For more information, go to bibleeducationcenter.org or call 367-2100.

Bible Education Center: Who is Jesus? 7 p.m. Thursdays Jan. 12 to Feb 9. Topics include: "Jesus: The Word"; "Jesus: The Spirit"; "Jesus: The King"; "Jesus: The Sacrifice, Part 1"; "Jesus: The Sacrifice, Part 2." Bible Education Center, Lincoln Square Mall. Free. For more information, go to bibleeducationcenter.org or call 367-2100.

Bible Education Center: A two-week series on developing good listening skills. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 15 and 22. We are encouraged in the Bible to "bear one another's burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ." When we are faced with difficult situations in our own lives and those of others, it is often hard to share and we don't always know what to say to others. Learning how to listen and how to respond can be effecive skills that help us to help others. No previous experience required. Bible Education Center, Lincoln Square Mall. Free. For more information, go to bibleeducationcenter.org or call 367-2100.

Miscellaneous

New Year's Day worship service. 10 a.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., C. Begin the New Year with an intentional focus on God. Celebrate Holy Communion. Renew your covenant to be a faithful disciple. Call 356-9078.

The Holy Name of Jesus. 9 a.m. Sunday, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. Rite II Mass (only one service this day). Call 352-9827 for more information.