Bob Swisher: A look back at the past 12 months

On the brink of 2017, I'll use today's column to take a look back at the past 12 months.

We started 2016 with a visit to the Pleasant Hill Antique Mall in Pekin.

In the second article of the year, we helped find a home for an old organ.

The next two columns talked about two men with different but special talents. One was Don Molnar of Bets I Can Fix It (217-840-3206). The other was Jon Bryan, who takes doorknobs and other items and puts them on a nice piece of wood, which then hangs on your wall (929-278-5662).

I then wrote about the Fricker Auction in Leroy, followed by a story about the Central Illinois Antique Dealers show, which is held twice a year.

On March 12, I told you how Andy Warhol made cookie jars famous.

That was followed by an update on the twice-a-year show in Amishland where five women put on sales in seven locations, selling really old primitive items.

March 26 marked the start of the 20th year of writing this column. The owner of Witchhazel in St. Joseph told me about plans to close on Christmas Eve. That is a big loss for our area.

I wrote about the Brocton Red Barn event, and then we visited with Dean and Dawn Dawson at their Pine Ridge Studio near Forest Glen Preserve in Vermilion County.

I mentioned three things that happened to me in the course of a week that made me remember the book "Future Shock," which predicted that these changes would happen.

I talked about a big estate sale in one of George Shapland's buildings in the Round Barn complex.

Then we had a photo of my 8-year-old great-grandson and a 5-pound striped bass he caught on a private lake near Mahomet.

A Match Book Collectors show in Springfield was the focus of another column, and a restored barn in Tuscola was the subject of two columns.

I showed you a photo of some unusual measuring tools belonging to Geoff Chilton of Philo.

Glorie Bee in Covington, Ind., had its 10th anniversary, and I did an interview with Jack Spinks, an antique dealer/picker who shared his plans for the future in this business.

A visit to town by Dick Butkus sparked memories of Illinois athletes from the past.

We ended the year with events from Gordyville — the Gifford State Bank show that had cars parked on the highway and thousands of shoppers filling the place for two days and a two-day all-antique show two weeks later.

I had a health scare in late July and early August, but everything is fine now and I am looking forward to 2017.

Good antiquing!

