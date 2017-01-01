C-U haiku, Jan. 1, 2017

By JIM O'BRIEN, ANN HART and WILL REGER

Beaded freezing lines,

Blackbirds huddle icy wires.

Winter's abacus.

— W.S. Dickey, Champaign

