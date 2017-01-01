Library events, Jan. 1-6, 2017

Champaign Public Library

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

Starting today, children (infants through fifth grade) can sign up for a reading program where they can track their progress and win prizes. Every participant gets a free book. For more information, stop by the library or visit bit.ly/cpl-reading-games.

At 9:45, 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. Mondays at the main library, children 18 months old and younger, accompanied by a caregiver, can attend Babies Love Books, featuring stories, songs and bounces.

At 3 p.m. Thursday at the main library, youths can attend the Laptop Open Lab, which is part of the Teens @ the Library series.

At 10:30 a.m. Fridays at the Douglass Branch, kids 18 to 36 months old, accompanied by a caregiver, can attend Toddler Tales, featuring stories, songs and rhymes.

At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, Lola Pittenger will introduce families to yoga.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Busey-Mills Reading Room, attend the after-hours Urbana Imbibe First Friday Game Night @ the Library. Play an old favorite, a new game or try out the giant Scrabble and Jenga sets.

At 11:15 a.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, children and their families can enjoy lively Baroque at Prairie Breezes Presents Sun-Young Shin and Benjamin Hayek. This concert is supported by Peggy and Bob Podlasek in memory of Greg Bliss.

At 3 p.m. Saturday in the MacFarlane-Hood Reading Room, attend an adult coloring event. Supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring your own.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

Danville Public Library

319 N. Vermilion St.

From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, kids 2 and under with a caregiver can take part in Wee Wigglers Storytimes, featuring songs and stories.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, youths 5 to 18 can attend the Kidz Snack Club, which will feature a winter picnic with hot dogs and root beer. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the children's program room, kids 2 to 6 with a caregiver can attend Preschool Pals Storytimes, featuring picture books, music and movement, early literacy games and more.

From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday in the first-floor meeting room, adults 60 and older are invited to It's Coffee Time to enjoy a sociable hour of hot drinks and conversation, sometimes including music, adult coloring, poetry reading and board games.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.