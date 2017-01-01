Ted Kooser: An American Life in Poetry, Jan. 1, 2017

By TED KOOSER

U.S. Poet Laureate, 2004-06

There are times when a single word in a poem is so perfect a choice that it pops like a firecracker, and I'll let you guess which word did that for me. A hint: it's a modifier. The poem is by Anya Krugovoy Silver, who lives in Georgia, from her new book, "From Nothing," from LSU Press.

Just Red

I stand in Walgreens while my mother sleeps.

The store is fluorescent and almost empty.

My father is ailing in a nursing home,

my friend is dying in the hospital.

What I want tonight is lipstick.

As pure a red as I can find — no coral

undertones, no rust or fawn. Just red.

Ignoring the salespeople, I untwist tubes

and scrawl each color on my wrist,

till the blue veins beneath my skin

disappear behind smeared bars. I select one.

Back in my mother's apartment, silence.

I limn my lips back out of my wan face.

There they are again: smacky and wanting.

American Life in Poetry is made possible by The Poetry Foundation (poetryfoundation.org), publisher of Poetry magazine. It also is supported by the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The poem, copyright 2016, is reprinted by permission of the poet and the publisher. The introduction, copyright 2016, is by The Poetry Foundation. The introduction's author, Kooser, served as U.S. poet laureate consultant in poetry to the Library of Congress from 2004-2006.