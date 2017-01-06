Religion calendar, Jan. 6-12, 2017

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

Bazaars, food, fundraisers

Good and Brave Productions Annual 12th Night Madrigal Dinner. 6 p.m. Saturday, St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets are $30. Call 621-9635 or 714-5281.

Pancake and whole hog sausage breakfast and raffle. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15, St. Thomas School, 311 E. Madison, Philo. St. Thomas School and Parish invite everyone to come enjoy great food and fun, including exciting raffles. To celebrate their 50th year, one lucky person will receive a 50-inch television as a door prize. For information, call 684-2309.

Church quilt raffle. Sheldon United Methodist Church, corner of Fifth and Iroquois streets, Sheldon. Fundraiser for the church, with tickets being available into next March. The top of the quilt was created and hand-stitched by Margie Bivins, a church member now deceased. Quilts by the Creek in Freeport completed the project by machine. The quilt will be part of the Old Courthouse Museum's quilt show in March. Call Vickie Webster at 815-429-3595 for more information.

Music

Rochester College A Cappella Chorus Concert. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Champaign Church of Christ, 1509 W. John St. The 32-member chorus from Rochester College presents a program featuring music from the Renaissance and classical periods, American spirituals and contemporary choral music. Donations will be accepted at the door.

Workshops/classes

Bible Education Center classes: 7 p.m. at the center in Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana:

— Our Kingdom Life, Wednesdays, Jan. 11 to Feb. 8. Topics include: "Following God and Living in the Light"; "My Priesthood"; "My Offering"; "All My Time (What is the Sabbath)"; "Applying Our Sabbath (Are we going to be different when we leave here?)."

— Who is Jesus?, Thursdays, Jan. 12 to Feb. 9. Topics include: "Jesus: The Word"; "Jesus: The Spirit"; "Jesus: The King"; "Jesus: The Sacrifice, Part 1"; "Jesus: The Sacrifice, Part 2."

Free. For more information, go to bibleeducationcenter.org or call 367-2100.

Miscellaneous

Rescue Us Meeting. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 Frazier, Georgetown. Do you or someone you love have an addiction controlling your life? Transportation and child care provided. Call 662-2106, 474-2306 or 274-0333.

Cancer Prayer and Support Group. 6:30 p.m. Monday, Fithian United Methodist Church, 101 Clinton St. Meets the second Monday of each month. Open to all; do not need to be involved with a church. Call 548-2416, 582-2517.

Taize Prayers for Peace. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First Mennonite Church, 902 W. Springfield Ave. (corner of Springfield and Lincoln), U. Taize service of singing, meditation and prayers for the world. For information, call 367-5353.