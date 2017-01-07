Bob Swisher: I should have listened to my speech teacher
When I was in high school, I chose to take a speech course in both my junior and senior years, the only classes other than art where I received A's.
The teacher in my first class said we would be required to write a speech and deliver it to the rest of the class. We would then field questions and give answers.
She advised the class to pick a subject that would not be controversial. She said we should be well-versed on the topic and able to defend the subject matter.
She also listed four areas to steer clear of: sports, religion, politics and sex. She said those topics spark different views, and people think they are an authority on those subjects.
During my junior year, I did my speech on racing pigeons. During my senior year, the subject was the inventor of the paper clip and the safety pin. I received A's both years.
I should have listened to my speech teacher. I recently strayed from my area of expertise — antiques, collectibles, salvage and preservation — and wrote a column on Illini sports and another on national and local politics. I am certainly not qualified, nor do I have any vast experience, in either of these subjects.
So in the future, I will stick to what I know, and I will try not to bore you to death with the dates and times of events that occur once or twice a year on a regular basis.
The Central Illinois Antique Dealers have run a show twice a year for 50 years. They advertise in numerous markets, including The News-Gazette, as does the event in Farmer City that runs twice a year.
The Fix-It-Shop in Sidney asks to have an ad near my column, because they feel that there is some benefit or merit in advertising in The News-Gazette.
In Farmer City, customers are given a form with the following question: How did you hear about this event? It is multiple choice.
"Reading Bob Swisher's column in The News-Gazette" always leads the pack.
I have written about events all over the U.S. My columns have been reprinted or quoted in the hope of attracting more customers, and I do not expect an antique store in Evansville, Ind., to run a classified ad in our paper.
When I mention a store or event in my column, it has value. How much can be debated — in dollars and cents, I do not know.
I had two people take me to task because their Friday/Saturday event did not get a mention in my column until Saturday morning, the day of the event. In 10 years of holding this event, they have never run a classified ad in The News-Gazette. I have attended that show every year, and I will still give the dates and times of that event in my column, but it will not be my first choice for attendance. There is a lot to be said for you scratch my back, and I will reciprocate.
I have a lot readers and can quote facts that verify that. It is only fair to give me the same consideration that I give you.
Good antiquing!
Bob Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to Swisher at 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.
