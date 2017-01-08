Getting Personal: Ross Hilleary

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Ross Hilleary is an urban planner with the city of Danville.

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, 26-year-old Danville resident Ross Hilleary, an urban planner with the job title Planner I with the city of Danville, recently chatted with staff writer Melissa Merli.

What interests you the most right now?

Besides politics, I would say house remodeling. I mean who doesn't love to watch "Fixer Upper" on HGTV? My dad owns a small two-bedroom 1924 bungalow that we have slowly been remodeling. In the spring, I hope to sand and refinish the original hardwood floors and start on the kitchen. It's an art form though: Do you make a more modern open concept or can you respect its original craftsman style and do cost-effective updates that will work for a broader market? We chose the latter by doing modest updates like mimicking the trim, white subway tiles and choosing a cool color palette of blues and grays. I don't think I would ever get into the house-flipping business, but it is rewarding to see your hard work pay off. I owe a huge amount of my work ethic to my dad, and I thank him for that.

Tell us something few people know about you.

I am a hopeless romantic. I love a good rom-com movie fest, so pretty much a weekend of watching Rachel McAdams movies. I think my high school girlfriend and I went through a couple copies of "The Notebook" on DVD. I definitely wear my emotions on my sleeve, which is good and bad. Professionally, it makes me passionate about my job and our city, but on a personal level, it's been detrimental to my relationships. It's definitely something that I am and will be working on in my late 20s.

Your family goes back eight generations in Vermilion County. Can you tell us about your earliest ancestors here, where they settled and what they did?

Osborne Hilleary, with his family, emigrated from Ohio to Illinois in 1830 by covered wagon to what is now known as Blount Township. After reaching Vermilion County, established four years prior, he purchased 80 acres of land and a tract of timber. He, with his sons, cleared and built a log cabin (with a wooden floor) and a fireplace on one end. Osborne and his wife had nine children who all lived to adulthood. The family raised and sheared their own sheep. My family has been able to track our heritage much further, but I found it fascinating that I am now the eighth generation to call Vermilion County home. No wonder I came back after college; I enjoyed being in Indiana, but Danville is definitely home.

Is there a city planning project that you are really proud of having headed or being involved with? What was it and what was your role?

I was the lead planner on the The Danville High School Campus Master Plan. I am a 2009 alumnus of DHS, and in 2015, the city and District 118 partnered to create a comprehensive vision of the future of DHS and its surrounding neighborhood. The master plan expands the campus from 30 to 80 acres by increasing green space, centralizing parking and bringing all off-campus sports, like softball and tennis, back to the campus. What is more exciting is seeing the first phase of the project come to fruition. Construction begins on the DHS Shared Use Path — a bicycle and pedestrian sidewalk — and traffic-calming medians in 2017. The DHS SUP will connect the Logan Avenue medical district and Lincoln Park to Bowman Avenue across the Fairchild Overpass, creating a strong 2-mile east-west pedestrian and bicycle route.

What city planner do you most admire and why?

That would be Daniel Burnham, known for his designs of the World's Columbian Exposition (The Chicago World's Fair in 1893) and The Plan of Chicago (1909). He was also instrumental in the implementation of the McMillan Plan (1901) of Washington, D.C. The Plan of Chicago was one of the first comprehensive urban design plans for an American city. It included impressive proposals for the lake and riverfronts and also declared that "every citizen should be within walking distance of a park." Burnham implemented some of the designs from The Chicago World's Fair and the plan has influenced the development of Chicago even until today. The implementation of the McMillan Plan of Washington, D.C., shaped the design of the National Mall, Lincoln Memorial and what is now the Jefferson Memorial. What I admire about him is it's a century later and you can still see his influence. But urban planning is not about creating a legacy; it's about creating a good sense of place and an increasing citizen's quality of life.

Did you get a puppy earlier this month? What breed is it? How's it going?

My work-wife/best friend and I adopted twin puppies. Mine is named Cooper and hers is named Hallie. We think they are a shepherd/collie mix. Being a "doggy dad" has been quite a change, but I love it. Lots of treats, toys and my parents are loving it too. They call themselves Grandma and Grandpa. I think they are ready for me to have kids; I am not joking.

I notice you're a fan of Apple. What's your favorite Apple product?

I got my first iPod back in 2005 and my first MacBook in 2008. Being an only child makes me "tech support" for my parents so that might be the reason they have a generous amount of Apple products throughout their home. They are superior products; no questions asked. This happens when a company controls the product from start to finish. My favorite product would have to be my iPhone 6S Plus. It is the perfect size for emailing, texting and taking photos. It is with me 24/7.

What's your favorite app?

Hands down, Twitter. It's easy to digest and faster than any other news source I have found. I remember back when the Ferguson unrest was happening in 2014 and not one of the "24-hour news cycle" channels were covering it. #Ferguson was trending for days before it made national news. How we are reporting the news is changing, and we are more connected than ever before. It is a unique platform that allows you to follow anyone from credited journalists, verified government officials, new sources, celebrities and more. For instance, local municipalities like Urbana (@CityofUrbana), Champaign (@ChampaignCity) and Danville (@CityDanvilleIL) use Twitter for everyday activities and notices while also allowing the municipality to have a human feel and stay connected with local citizens, which I think is very important.

What's your favorite place for a date in East Central Illinois?

Well, first off, I am a huge coffee drinker. I know you are not supposed to have it after noon (my doctor told me to cut it out altogether), but I love going to coffee shops in the evening. I also try to patron small businesses, so an ideal date in the Danville/Champaign-Urbana area would be: dinner at a locally owned restaurant, a stop at a coffee house like Mad Goat Coffee in Danville or Espresso Royale in C-U and a stroll through campus or downtown. I am a huge architecture buff, and all our downtowns are beautiful and are either experiencing a renaissance or they are on the cusp of greatness (cough, Danville's Downtown District, cough).

Are you involved in the arts in Danville? What kind and what do you do with and for arts organizations?

I was in my first stage show with the Red Mask Players in spring 2016 playing Clifford in "Deathtrap." I definitely got my feet wet and found a newfound respect for the time and dedication it takes to act in community theater. This will also be my third year as an Arts in the Park board member; I am currently serving as president for the 2016-'17 year. We are gearing up now to celebrate our 29th year and are excited to be celebrating our 30th anniversary in 2018. Arts In The Park is a staple in central Illinois and is something I can remember going to annually when I was growing up.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

On a good day, I would say 6 a.m. Eat a bit of breakfast, take the puppy out and read up on the news via Twitter. I usually stream "Morning Joe with Joe and Mika" on MSNBC on my iPad and take a shower. I wish I was the type of person who could get up and go, but since high school, and my mom and dad can attest to this, I move at one speed, so you better hope I didn't oversleep.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

So far it has been getting the couple of master plans and ordinances I have written or worked on passed and adopted by our local government agencies. It might not seem like much, but when the community is backing the plans and you have the government agencies buy in, it seems much more accomplishable. The issue with this is that it can take several years for you to see anything come to fruition, but sometimes you can tackle the "low hanging fruit." For instance, the city of Danville adopted the East Main Street Corridor Plan in 2015. You can now see two Pocket Parks on the East Main Street corridor, which were a direct recommendation from the community-backed plan.

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

I am reading "United: Thoughts on Finding Common Ground and Advancing the Common Good" by Cory Booker, the junior U.S. senator from New Jersey and previous mayor of Newark. I expect we will see him on the national stage soon, judging from his charismatic and thought-provoking speeches alone. Here is an excerpt from Booker in which is he talking about how he saw Newark after he graduated from law school; it hits close to home working for a municipal government: "I was inspired by the city's resilience, its determination, its defiant attitude, its unshakable beauty. Among the activist, leaders, philanthropists and citizens, there was an ever-present and stubborn love for the city; a pride of place that I found infectious. Nobody denied the city's problems, but at the same time people pushed back at anyone who exaggerated them or focused on them and ignored the good, the great, the improving or the potential."

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

I love Colorado. It was the first place I can remember feeling like I could actually breathe. I don't know if the air is better out West or if it was the altitude, but I thoroughly enjoy the Denver area.

What's your favorite sports team?

I am not a huge sports guy, but I definitely come from a divided family. I am a Cardinals fan, though, and when the Cubs were winning this year, my dad made sure to send me a video with the "Go, Cubs, Go" song every time. It was about time they won; a century is a long time to wait.

What would you order for your last meal?

My mom's lasagna; it is my favorite.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

My taste in music is pretty eclectic. I enjoy Top 40 like Ellie Goulding and Sia, but also found a love for indie music from working at American Eagle in college. My dad enjoys instrumental music like Michael Giacchino, which I love and get from him. When I was growing up, I remember listening to a lot of Bryan Adams and Michael Bolton; I will say that was from my mom. Both of those artists put me in a good mood.

What's your best piece of advice?

I live my life by an Abraham Lincoln quote. "I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him." That is my best advice. Don't be negative. If you want to see change, then make change. Be proud of where you live.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

When I was 16 years old, I worked at Sears at the Village Mall, and I worked there until I left for college in 2010. I am sure I made minimum wage, but it was fun and definitely kept me out of trouble. I also learned a substantial amount from my co-workers because we were like a dysfunctional family ranging from high school students to retirees. I was restless there, though; I think I had like five or six different jobs before I left. I also delivered pizza in college for six months, and these two jobs are why I still expect good customer service and always tip the pizza delivery person well.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

Gosh, I want to say that a pivotal decision in my career hasn't happened yet. I have worked for the city of Danville for three years, and I will be the first to say that is not a long time. Millennials get a bad rap for being "entitled," but I will steal this from a co-worker and repeat that I think people sometimes "mistake entitlement for initiative," drive and determination. Some staff with the city partook in a short seminar by John Maxwell titled "Millennials Matter," and it discussed how every generation grew up in a different time, had different parenting skills and a different economy. It concluded that all generations matter, and we all have a common goal. Now, how we meet the goal is what makes every generation unique, and that is my favorite part.

Do you have any regrets in your life? What are they?

I try not to have any regrets. I truly believe everything in your life happens for a reason. I thought I was going to regret changing my major in college from architecture to urban planning, but I don't. It enables you to be able to see the larger picture like the effect of the built environment of downtowns and retail corridors to economic development and regional planning. I feel like I can have a larger impact and make a difference. Danville is not unique in regards to industries closing in the '90s, but our community is focused on the future and planning is necessary for its success. I look forward to seeing where Danville is in a decade when it celebrates it bicentennial.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

My friends tend to call me the "peacemaker," so I would like to think I stay calm and try to find the solution. I am not one for confrontation, that is for sure. I also know that in the past, if I didn't like the situation I was in, I would tend to close it down, leave and regroup. That doesn't seem to work as well, so finding the solution at the time of the situation may be painful but will have an overall better outcome.