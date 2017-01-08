Letters from Birdland: The latest Chicken Girl Club meeting

We had a New Year's visit with friends in Birdland. The second meeting of the The Chicken Girl Club (CGC) came to order about 10 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Our club was established in late summer, when my sister, Becky, asked if she could bring out some friends — Brenda, who wanted to get started with chickens, and Charis.

Brenda was building a coop of her own and wanted to see ours. We sat in the sun in the Adirondack chairs drinking wine and eating popcorn, chatting about the basics — where to get chicks, what they eat, what kind of housing they need.

Brenda showed me pictures on her phone of her coop in progress. When it was time to say goodbye, Becky and Charis suddenly noticed that Brenda and I were wearing the same colors —purple shirts and green pants — and the CGC was born amid laughter and snapping photos with our phones.

Now, Brenda's coop is ready and awaiting her chicks, which will come at the end of April, but she wanted to see how we winterized our coop.

First, we sat down to eat cookies and drink the tea Brenda brought — an aromatic blend in rustic cheesecloth teabags that appeared to be hand-tied — very quaint and delicious. Brenda's daughter brought it back from France.

While the tea steeped, I introduced Brenda and Charis to coddled eggs. For the past few weeks, we have collected one tiny egg every day. I think they all come from the same pullet. I see her sitting in the nest box.

I buttered the coddlers and cracked an egg into each china cup. While Michael showed the club members around the house (my husband has reason to be proud of his new project, but more on that in a minute), I added salt, pepper and a little cheese and then screwed the lids on and set the coddlers in a pot of water to boil. I joined the group in the living room, where we could view the new front porch.

Would it seem funny if I told you that we've lived in our house for 30 years without a front porch? When we were younger and more spry, we could just hop up or down — it's about a 21/2-foot drop from the doorstep to the front yard. The dogs could go in and out that way with little trouble, but we began to dream of a deck out our front yard where we could sit at a little porch table and drink our coffee in the mornings or take tea in the afternoons.

Michael plotted out the dimensions, but each step takes a new skill and a lot of time, and in Birdland, a project will often get sidelined to begin another, more urgent endeavor.

After setting bricks to make the foundation columns for the porch, he had to take time off to build the new chicken coop.

When that was finished, he framed the deck, but then we needed to winterize the coop.

Finally, we returned to the front porch and quickly nailed in about two-thirds of the floorboards. I like to use the electric nail gun, so Michael called me when it was time for that.

It's not quite finished, but we can now walk out the front door and down the steps as easy as you please.

However, the strange white floor where green grass had been was new to the dogs, and they balked. Ursula needed a lot of urging to trust her weight to the white floorboards, and Cullen wouldn't venture out at all. We all had a laugh about that and then drank our tea.

Next, we went out to visit the chickens. We had to be careful because LeBoeuf, our little red rooster, has really gotten into thumping us when we go into the coop. I can usually distract him with food, but for such a small bird, he can really pack a punch, jumping up and throwing all his weight at my thigh. I don't even like to think about when his spurs come in.

We admired the flock, and Brenda talked about her chicks, ticking off the breeds she ordered: Australorp, Plymouth Rock, Wyandotte and Americauna, the ones that lay blue eggs.

We showed her how we covered the coop with tarps to keep the wind out, how the deep litter on the floor keeps it clean and how the heated pad keeps their water from freezing in cold weather.

In the nest box, we found one brown egg, still warm. It looked like a double yolker.

Coddle beauty, nurture peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is always happy to host visitors and share stories. You can read more about Birdland and see photos at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.