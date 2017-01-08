Library events, Jan. 8-14, 2017

Champaign Public Library

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 7 p.m. Monday at the main library, check out a preview of "Victoria," a new PBS series that tells the story of England's queen (Jenna Coleman) from the 19th century. Light refreshments will be served, and prizes will be handed out, including "Victoria" posters. The library teamed up with WILL-TV for this presentation. Watch the trailer at bit.ly/pbs-victoria-trailer.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglass Branch, attend the Table Talk Book Club to discuss "Best Friends Forever" by New York Times bestselling author Kimberla Lawson Roby (kimroby.com). The club meets monthly to discuss books by contemporary African-American writers. Call 217-403-2090 for more information.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglass Branch, children and their families can make and take a snowman mobile at DIY Kids.

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the main library, attend the Cover-to-Cover Book Club meeting to discuss "The Devil in the Grove" by Gilbert King (gilbertking.com), winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction. The club meets monthly to talk about popular literary works.

At 3 p.m. Thursday at the main library, middle and high school students can attend Books, Baubles & Baked Goods, featuring hot chocolate, snacks, a lively discussion and some bookish crafts.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

At 10 and 10:45 a.m. on most Tuesdays in Lewis Auditorium, children 2 and under and their caregivers can attend Babies' Lap Time, featuring books, songs and rhymes.

At 11 a.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, children and their families can attend Creepy Crawlies. Anita Purves Nature Center representatives will bring snakes and worms and tell us all about these very cool creatures.

From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the MacFarlane-Hood Reading Room, attend our board game extravaganza.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

Danville Public Library

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, kids 5 to 11 can make a marshmallow mug snack during Kidz Snack Club. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

From 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the children's program room, the Danville Dashers will help out with stories and crafts at an event for kids 5 to 11. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 4 p.m. Thursday in the children's program room, the Wonder Garden Club will meet to start seeds for next year's garden. The activity is for kids 5 to 11. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 6 p.m. Thursday in the second-floor meeting room, the Page Turners Book Club will discuss "The Fireman" by Joe Hill.

At 1 p.m. Saturday in the first-floor meeting room, kids 5 to 11 can attend the Kidz Movie Club. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.