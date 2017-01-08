For the retirees, Jan. 8-14, 2017

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Early morning walking. 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, Champaign Park District's Douglass Community Center, 512 E. Grove St., C. Get your daily exercise inside. Listen to music as you walk. Free. Call 398-2573.

Free activities. Stevick Senior Center, 48 E. Main St., C. Gentlemen's coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday. Euchre games, noon Tuesday. Adult coloring, second and fourth Wednesday. Iris folding, 10 a.m. third Thursday. Bingo, 1 p.m. on the third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize. Call 359-6500.

Bridge Club. 9 a.m. to noon every Monday, Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C. Come alone or with a partner. The bridge group is open to all seniors and is free to play, if enough show to hold games. Call 819-3901 or email sean.hurst@champaignparks.com.

Indoor walking. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bridle Brook Assisted Living, 1505 Patton Drive, Mahomet. Bride Brook Assisted Living opens its doors to community seniors as a safe, indoor walking location. Call Angela, 586-3200.

Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Monday, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting. Mark Shelden, Champaign County recorder, will speak on "Breaking down the November Champaign County vote—what it means for the Republican Party." Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 352-4988 or 714-5807.

Senior exercise. 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Strong for Life program is used. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

Ethel & Maud's Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Lincoln Square Mall, Conference Room, Urbana. A $5 luncheon for older adults 55 and older with live entertainment by John Coppess, the Limping Cowboy. Theme: Wild West. To register, call 239-5201 by Monday.

Rules of the Road. 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Hays Center, 1311 W. Church St., C, 819-3961. Class to assist participants prepare to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee. Call 477-5220.

Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Wesley Student Center and United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U; parking entrance on Matthews, south of Green. Door on Goodwin south of Green. Weekly food distribution for households below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Information at wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

Free bingo. 2:15 p.m. every Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main, Tuscola. Free. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, Italian green beans, bread, pineapple tidbits, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie with vegetables, mixed lettuce salad with dressing, biscuits, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday: Chili mac with beans, carrots, Texas toast, peach crisp.

Thursday: Pork chop in gravy, mashed potatoes, winter mixed vegetables, Texas toast, frosted pumpkin bar.

Friday: Ham or cheese salad, potato soup, creamy cole slaw, bread, crackers, fruit salad.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

American Legion Auxiliary. Volunteers are needed to help sort, fold and cut recycled plastic grocery bags into strips from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Stevick Senior Center. The auxiliary uses them to weave into sleeping mats for homeless veterans.

Wesley Foundation. Various jobs and schedules at Wesley and Parkland locations. Food pantry assistant needed to help clients shop for food, sign in, double bag the grocery bags, stand at the end of the line collecting numbers, hand out bread, etc.

Senior transportation. Family Service offers volunteers to help seniors get to appointments, grocery stores and more. There are no set times. Volunteer when it is convenient for you.