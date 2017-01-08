Ted Kooser: An American Life in Poetry, Jan. 8, 2017

By TED KOOSER

U.S. Poet Laureate, 2004-06

I'm fond of poems in which we see people working together, helping one another. I've never folded a sail, nor seen anybody fold one, but here I get to watch it happen, and feel it happen, too. Alan Feldman is from Massachusetts, and his most recent book is "Immortality," University of Wisconsin Press, 2015.

Love Poem

The sail is so vast when it's laid out on the driveway.

I stake it with a screwdriver through the shackle

at the tack to stretch it smooth,

pulling on the head and clew. Now it's smooth

as a night's worth of new snow.

My wife, my partner, has been torn from her busy day.

We face each other across the sail's foot

and with my right hand and her left hand

(I'm right handed, she's left handed)

we pull an arm's length of the sail

down over itself, then do this again,

keeping my left hand, and her right hand, towards the foot.

Each fold is easier since the sail grows narrower

near the top. Then we fold towards each other

and I wrap my arms around it, while she holds the bag's mouth open,

the gray bag that will cover it through the winter.

Then I thank her. And the driveway is visible again

as it is in spring, when all the snow has melted.

American Life in Poetry is made possible by The Poetry Foundation, poetryfoundation.org, publisher of Poetry magazine. It also is supported by the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Poem, copyright 2014, reprinted by permission of Feldman and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2017 by The Poetry Foundation. The introduction's author, Kooser, served as U.S. poet laureate consultant in poetry to the Library of Congress from 2004-2006. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.