Travel/Desert Trip Music Festival: 3 days of legendary rock

Photo by: Dewey Meier Pyrotechnics light up the sky during Paul McCartney's performance at the Desert Trip Music Festival. Image

Image

Image

By DEWEY MEIER

While spending time in Arizona this past October, my wife, Donna, and I were able to take a side trip to the Palm Springs area of Southern California to attend, or perhaps the better word would be experience, the first-ever Desert Trip Music Festival on the Empire Polo Club Grounds in Indio, Calif., the site of the yearly Coachella Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Music Festival.

The Palm Springs area and the several other desert communities within the greater Coachella Valley provide a vacationer's paradise — golf courses, spas, casinos, desert hiking and adventures — there are activities for everyone.

In October, the temperatures ranged from the 80s during the day to the 60s in the evening, with a very slim chance for rain — perfect for a three-day music extravaganza.

My wife and I, along with more than 80,000 other classic rock 'n' roll fans, were entertained over three days by some of the greatest musicians of our generation.

On Oct. 14, a Friday, we were captivated by Nobel laureate Bob Dylan (it had only been announced earlier that week his Nobel Prize for Literature ) and the seemingly tireless and ageless Rolling Stones.

On Oct. 15, a Saturday, we enjoyed the harvest moon rising over the venue as Neil Young performed, followed by a two-hour-plus performance by Paul McCartney, highlighting songs by the Beatles and Wings.

The music festival concluded on Oct. 16, a Sunday, with the always-energetic The Who, followed by a sensory-overload set by Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame.

Highlights of the festival included a duet of McCartney and Young singing classic Beatles songs and Rihanna joining McCartney to perform a song from McCartney's 2015 album that she had recorded with him.

More than 100 food vendors were scattered around the site to provide nourishment, and fine dining was available, courtesy of some top L.A. chefs.

Classic vinyl records were available for purchase, as were the usual concert T-shirts and a free photography display.

We were fortunate to have obtained a package deal to this event that included reserved grandstand tickets for all three days, shuttle service to and from the venue and three nights of accommodations.

Promoted by Golden Voice Music out of L.A., local resorts provided first-class accommodations with golfing and relaxed pool settings.

With the venue opening each day at 2 p.m., people literally from around the world converged at this site to enjoy and hear the performers and their music that was so much a part of their lives. Grandparents, parents and youngsters were all enjoying themselves.

As we departed and went in all directions, I'm sure the same thoughts went through everyone's mind — it was the experience of a lifetime and if they attend next year, who would perform? We would be there in a heartbeat. Currently, no announcements have been forthcoming about a similar concert in 2017.

Dewey and Donna Meier live in rural Gibson City. Donna is a retired educator, and Dewey is a retired U.S. Postal Service employee.