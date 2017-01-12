Hitting a burg near you

Photo by: Provided Some of the artifacts on display at 'Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,' open through March at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Image

Image

Image

PEORIA — Vic Reed of Peoria saw the permanent "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" in Las Vegas a dozen or so years ago.

Still, he, his wife and two of their friends "finally" visited the Peoria Riverfront Museum last week to see a different yet still powerful iteration of "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition."

Their verdict: The traveling show, on view through March 12 in Peoria, is certainly worth seeing.

Though its artifacts are different from the Vegas exhibition, Reed said it's similar and some things are the same, chief among them the "iceberg" — a large chunk of curvilinear ice museum visitors are invited to touch — for as long as they can bear the cold.

And just like the Vegas exhibition, each Riverfront Museum "Titanic" visitor receives a facsimile of a boarding pass that belonged to an actual crew member or passenger.

In the last and perhaps most poignant of the six galleries in the show, visitors check lists to see whether they survived or perished in the most famous shipwreck of modern history.

"Survivor buys lunch," Reed's friend, Dave Jones, quipped before he, Reed and their wives saw the show Friday.

It features 123 artifacts — all in glass cases — recovered from the 3- to 5-mile debris field of the Titanic, which struck an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m. April 14, 1912, sinking 2 hours, 40 minutes later.

Broken into two huge pieces by the force of the impact, the world's then-largest luxury liner now lies rusting 2.5 miles below the ocean surface, 963 miles northeast of New York, which had been its destination on its maiden voyage from Southhampton on England's south coast.

Seven-hundred-five passengers survived; 1,524 did not. Visitors read and hear the stories of quite a few of them in the exhibition, which in addition to artifacts features photographs, wall text and reproductions of such things as a first-class cabin, a third-class cabin, and a massive door on a watertight compartment.

Premier Exhibitions Inc. has sent a few traveling exhibitions of Titanic artifacts to various venues. Each is customized to the venue location and space.

At the Riverfront Museum, one artifact with local ties is a Valentine Day postcard mailed in 1911 from Peoria to Howard Irwin, who was traveling around the world with a friend.

"The only paper that survived came from leather cases and suitcases," said Cathie Neumiller, the Riverfront Museum's vice president of marketing and communications.

The three U.S. and two British postal workers traveling on the Titanic luxury liner were handling 3,400 bags of 7 million pieces of mail, all on their way to New York City.

"The mail was stored below deck," said Ann Schmitt, lead curator and vice president of programs at the Peoria museum. "After it struck the iceberg, they moved it to an upper deck and kept moving it in an effort to save the mail. All five mail clerks lost their lives."

In the exhibition, the perpetually fascinating story of the Titanic is told chronologically, starting with the construction of the ship in Belfast — one enlarged photograph shows men dwarfed by the size of the ship's propellers, which were 16 feet tall and 23 feet across.

There also are quotes from survivors — one describes the Titanic hitting the culprit iceberg as "just a dull thump."

"It was an incredible year for icebergs in the Labrador Current," said Schmitt, who's become something of an expert on the Titanic. "There were more than 1,000 large icebergs that year. Typically, there were 500 each season."

Among the artifacts are twisted rivets — altogether 3 million were required to build the Titanic; a porthole, its glass cracked; an intact decanter and other glass bottles; a second-class Delft Blue plate and other china — the third-class dinnerware, made of porcelain, better survived the wreck and the deep-sea environment than did first-class dinnerware made of more delicate materials; a prism from a chandelier; a soap dish; toiletries such as a toothpaste jar lid, soap box and chamber pot; a man's leather shoe and wallet; a set of au gratin dishes; sample perfume bottles, with perfume still inside, from a salesman's case; U.S. silver certificates; and a cigar holder.

Fleshing out the story are props and reproductions, among them of a first-class room — larger than those in most luxury hotels; a third-class room with four bunk beds; menus for first-, second- and third-class passengers — no matter what class they were traveling, all of them could eat as much as they wanted, Schmitt said; and some of the 159 furnaces aboard ship that produced the steam that powered the engines.

The boilers are arranged in a row, with a mirror at one end to produce the effect of multiple boilers. The temperature in the boiler room: 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The stokers stoked the engines around the clock," Schmitt said. "They worked four hours on, four hours off. They were the real heroes of the story. They continued to keep working to the end to provide power to the electrical system."

If you go

What: Premier Exhibitions presents "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition," featuring 123 artifacts from the debris field of the sunken ship, plus enlarged photographs and other exhibits.

When: Through March 12.

Where: Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Tickets: Adults, $18; children ages 3 to 17, $14; and senior citizens 60 and older, $16. Audio tours: $5

Information: peoriariverfrontmuseum.org, 309-686-7000.

Museum hours: noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; closed Mondays except Jan. 16 and Feb. 20. Free parking inside covered garage off Water Street.