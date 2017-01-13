Religion calendar, Jan. 13-19, 2017

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

EVENTS

Community Ecumenical Pro-Life Prayer Vigil. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22, Windsor Road Christian Church, 2501 Windsor Road, C. Theme: "Life Is Eternal." Greta Henry, director of adoptions and Champaign ministries at Living Alternatives, will speak on "Giver of Life and Hope," and Sarah Yeackley will give a testimony. Music, scripture readings, community prayer and meditative speeches. Sponsored by Community Evangelical Free Church in Mahomet; Monticello Church of the Nazarene; First Wesleyan Church, Twin City Bible Church and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana; and Holy Cross Catholic Church, Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church and Windsor Road Christian Church in Champaign. A reception after. For more information, contact Shirley Kolb at 762-2953 or e-mail shirley.kolb@gmail.com.

BAZAARS, FOOD FUNDRAISERS

Pancake and sausage extravaganza. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2201 County Road 900 East, C. All-you-can-eat meal for a $6 donation. The Methodist Women will be having a bake sale in conjunction with the meal.

Pancake and whole hog sausage breakfast and raffle. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, St. Thomas School, 311 E. Madison, Philo. St. Thomas School and Parish invite everyone to come enjoy great food and fun, including exciting raffles. To celebrate their 50th year, one lucky person will receive a 50-inch television as a door prize. For information, call 684-2309.

Food distribution. St. Luke's Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 21, St. Luke CME Church, 809 N. Fifth St., C. Third Saturday each month. Call 356-4922 or email patlvsjss1123@att.net for more information.

MUSIC

Mid-winter classical music concert.1:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 22, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Prospect Ave., C. Hosted by Aaron Jacobs, violin, and Tatiana Shustova, piano. They will be joined by Barbara Hedlund, cello. A free-will offering will be collected for the church's annual Habitat for Humanity International build trip to El Salvador, scheduled for the first week of August. For information, contact deanlolson@gmail.com or call 722-9432.

SPEAKERS

The Rev. Alonzo Johnson. Saturday and Sunday, First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, 302 W. Church St. (corner of State and Church). Johnson, coordinator for the Self-Development of People in Compassion, Peace and Justice Ministry, and convener of the Educate a Child, Transform a World national initiative of the Presbyterian Church (USA), will present a seminar, "Diversity: A Gift and Obligation," 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. He will preach at the 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. services on Sunday. Call 356-7238 for information.

Marion Medical Mission presentation. 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22, First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, Centennial Hall, 302 W. Church St. Harry Bremer will talk about his trips to Zambia with Marion Medical Mission, providing clean water with shallow wells to remote villages. Free-will donations accepted for the mission. Call 356-7238 for information.

WORKSHOPS/CLASSES

Bible Education Center classes: 7 p.m. at the center in Lincoln Square Village, Urbana:

— Listening Skills, 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 22. We are encouraged in the Bible to "bear one another's burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ." Learn the effective skills of how to listen and to respond to help others.

— Lessons from the Life of David, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 16 to March 16. A look at the life lessons that can be drawn from the example set by one of God's greatest servants, "the man after God's own heart."

Free. For more information, go to bibleeducationcenter.org or call 367-2100.

MISCELLANEOUS

Stitch-a-thon. 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 22, Bible Education Center at Lincoln Square Village, Urbana. The SNUGGLES volunteer organization provides knitted and crocheted squares that are sewn together in South Africa, into blankets or sweaters for children in the neediest of day care centers. Bring needles and yarn or you can use donated materials. Call 367-2100 or email snuggles.sa@gmail.com.

Champaign/Urbana Christian Women's Connection. Noon Jan. 24, Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C. Luncheon for all ladies in the area. Speaker: Martha Heinhorst of Mahomet, "Joy When Happiness is Gone." Feature: Make a New Friend. Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries. Tickets, $17 at the door. Call 621-4245 or 586-7026.

Danville Christian Women's Connection. Noon Jan. 25, Danville Boat Club, Danville. All area ladies are invited to a luncheon. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets $15. To register or for more information, call Kathy at 474-9996 or Sharon at 765-793-3296.