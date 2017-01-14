Area history, Jan. 14, 2016

Today is Saturday, Jan. 14, 2016. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, after several years of patient waiting, the members of the Sinai Hebrew congregation of the Champaign and Urbana area were able to have their own place of worship. The congregation was to build on a lot at Clark and State streets in Champaign, and the work would begin as soon as plans were completed and the contract let. "Of course you know our congregation is not large and we desire to build a modest little temple at the start that will not forever burden us with debt," said congregation President Jake Kaufman. "We hope to keep the construction and furnishings within $15,000." Kaufman was elected president of the congregation for the eighth time; Albert Eisner was chosen vice president; and Herman Lewis was elected secretary and treasurer.

In 1967, Champaign police arrested 30 people in the second narcotics raid in a week, but only one complaint for possession was signed. A complaint was filed against Willie Pollard, 306 N. First St., for possession of marijuana. All the others were charged with patronizing an illegal liquor establishment, a city violation. The raid occurred at 512 N. Poplar St. Police said Pollard had one-fourth of a pound of marijuana there and at his home.

In 2002, University of Illinois head football coach Ron Turner was to get a $400,000 raise, half of it deferred, under a recommendation going to the UI Board of Trustees. This meant that Turner's total compensation would increase from $700,000 in 2001 to $900,000 in 2002, excluding the deferred compensation.