Bob Swisher: Remnants of Burnham Hospital still exist

Burnham City Hospital is a very special place to me; I was born there, as were my four sons. Their mother (my first wife) graduated from the Burnham School of Nursing, Class of 1955, and she is still active in their alumni association, which puts out a newsletter and gives scholarships on a regular basis.

I do not remember the year, but I was there with a group of PACA volunteers who salvaged a number of items before Burnham was demolished. Some were sold, and some were reused. Two stone signs that were part of the original hospital, one a rust-colored limestone and the other a more modern addition of gray limestone, were spared demolition.

The modern limestone sign now adorns the top of the arch at the Second Street Basin a few blocks west of the old hospital.

The rust-colored signage was salvaged by Hank Kaczmarski, David Spears, Dan Leasure, Rex Kummer, Rich Cahill and Al Frederiech. I do not remember all of the people on site during that salvage, but it was a big operation. The sign itself was probably made up of about 20 to 24 pieces of red limestone, each about 4 inches thick. It has a border and letters that are raised and not indented.

It has now been erected at the corner of University Avenue and North Romine Street. It has taken years to get this done. Several sites were considered and rejected.

The original site of the hospital and nursing home is now occupied by a high-rise apartment and a County Market.

Donald and Newt Dodds paid for the sign relocation on University Avenue. Their mother was from the Burnham family. The Dodds family has always been active in C-U, including special interest in Parkland College and the Champaign Park District.

A Dodds daughter and a Swisher son were born in the same hospital in the same week years ago. I caddied for Pick Dodds, the father of Donald and Newt, at the Champaign Country Club. Donald and I started in different businesses on the same day — he in travel and I in printing. The Dodds brothers were always my biggest clients and were always there for me through good and bad times.

Kirby Masonry built the edifice for the signage. It is in a better place now, far removed from a barn in Mahomet where it was stored for years, then moved to the PACA warehouse, where it was stored until Kirby Masonry picked it up.

I am really proud of that sign on University Avenue and am indebted to the Dodds brothers for getting it done.

Good antiquing!

