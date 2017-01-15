C-U haiku, Jan. 15, 2017

By JIM O'BRIEN, ANN HART and WILL REGER

The black velvet sky,

cloaked in cosmic mysteries,

whispers of stardust.

— Irene Bullard, Urbana

