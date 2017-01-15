Don Follis: The givers in life face their critics, too

If Jan. 1 sermons across the land were at all like the one I heard at the Scottsdale Bible Church in Phoenix, we have a new year of opportunities awaiting us. I agreed with the Phoenix pastor when he exhorted the faithful to be more givers than takers in 2017. Quoting the words of Jesus, he said, "It is more blessed to give than receive."

He said givers usually are found on the front lines of ministry. It's also where criticism hovers. An anonymous note he received last year said his sermons were great, but "Your pants are too tight."

The happiest people in the world are givers, not takers. But the Arizona pastor is right. If you have any leadership responsibility in your home, at work or in your church, criticism will look for opportunities to make your life miserable. I counsel pastors. I see their tension — they give selflessly and they are criticized roundly.

I hope this is a year for the generous givers. The more you give the more you will be blessed, especially if you learn how to navigate through the waters of criticism. I like how pastor and leadership coach Ron Edmondson thinks about the wrong and right ways to respond to criticism. Consider Edmondson's wrong ways to respond.

Quickly find fault with your critics. When you are criticized, embarrass or shame the person criticizing you. Ignore your internal filter. Even if you snored through the national election cycle last year, you understand this. Defend yourself by discrediting your critic. That's unless you value relationships, of course.

How about shifting blame to others when you are criticized? Recently, I talked with a pastor who said some of the criticism he had received is valid. But instead of owning his part, he passed it along to others. "This really is more the fault of my leaders than it is mine." You want everyone in your organization confused and mad at you? Blame others when criticism is levelled at you.

Be sure and ignore the opportunity to learn when you are criticized. Can you imagine what would it look like this year if you could somehow get better at filtering criticism, taking it as an opportunity to learn something positive for your organization or as a leader, even if the criticism comes from a person you don't like?

And then finally, of course, always appease your critics. Since I work in the church world, and with pastors specifically, I have met lots of appeasers. They so hate criticism and so fear conflict they attempt to satisfy every critic, even if they have no intention of ever following through or making changes because of the criticism. Have you ever said what you thought your critics wanted to hear? Appeasers even find merit to criticism when there is no merit at all. I reminded a pastor just last week, "You can be kind to your critics without being accommodating to everything they say."

And now here's Edmondson on the right ways to respond to our critics. Listen to them. To all that criticism? That's right. Well, not every single word, every single time. But there is power in listening. Maybe your critics are right. They deserve a voice. Maybe they just want to know they are heard.

Do we respond the same to everyone? Of course not. Anonymous criticism doesn't get the same weight as someone talking to us in person. You can be a good listener and still learn to trust your internal filter. What if there is truth in the anonymous note that says, "Your pants are too tight."

Consider the source of the criticism. Does it come from a stakeholder? Do they have skin in the game? That makes a big difference. You might not change your answer but you will change the amount of energy you invest in the complaint.

Then analyze the criticism. "Is it true?" Can you check your ego and realize there might be an element of truth even to criticism you may not like to hear?

Are there any common themes coming from your critics? Look for them. A church leader told me people didn't like his vision. The more we talked, though, I saw it wasn't his vision they were criticizing. It was his lack of communication in sharing his vision. He was hearing the same criticism from multiple sources. You can learn something if you look for common trends.

And then answer your critics. It takes courage but in the end, it's usually good to give our critics a response. Pastor and leadership coach Edmondson says, "I believe criticism is like asking a question. It deserves an answer even if the answer is you don't have an answer. You may even have to agree to disagree with the person offering criticism."

It is more blessed to give than receive. This year the givers will win the day, so long as they don't get sidetracked and overwhelmed by their critics. I am siding with the pastor who told me last week, "This is the year to let my critics refine me, not define me."

Don Follis has pastored in Champaign-Urbana for 35 years. He directs retreats and coaches leaders via blog.pastortopastorinitiatives.com. Contact him at donscolumn@gmail.com, and you can follow him on Twitter at @donfollis.