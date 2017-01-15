Letters from Birdland: It was nice to hit the Chicago ice

In Birdland, we all have new ice skates. As soon as my student told me last semester about the new Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon in Chicago, I couldn't stop thinking about that glide, glide and sway of my childhood, and my youngest and I found ourselves on the way up to the big city.

Ellis did most of the driving so I could knit.

The first stop was the Field Museum to meet the middle son, Dylan. He had heard it was a free day there. We discovered later that the whole month of February is free for Illinois residents, so now is the time to plan your trip.

We found him paying his respects to SUE, the venerable T-Rex. He remembered seeing her soon after her arrival at the museum, and he was no less impressed today than he was at age 12.

Ellis and Dylan immediately tweeted, and SUE tweeted back. Of course, she goes by her formal name, Specimen FMNH PR2081. She prefers her friendly name, SUE, to be in all caps.

Ellis confided in me that SUE has the best tweets. He has apparently been following her for some time. But don't take our word for it, check out the funny things she says for yourself. She's got quite a sense of humor.

We wandered through the exhibits, and I spent some time in the Hall of Birds. They have a wonderfully diverse collection, from the giant ostriches and emus to the tiny wrens and hummingbirds.

I would have loved to stay longer with my feathered friends, but the museum held other wonders of animal and human societies.

An exhibit of masks got me thinking about some creative projects. I don't know whether they will take a three-dimensional form with papier mch or a print on flat paper, but the designs of these masks were rather striking.

I could have stayed in the museum all afternoon, but we had more plans for the day. Besides, Dylan hadn't even opened his ice skates yet.

He had spent Christmas in Chicago, having the day off, but working both Christmas Eve and the day after, he just couldn't get down home.

We went to Dylan's house, and he opened his presents.

Next on the agenda was to go find the ice. It was colder than we bargained for — 19 degrees— so we decided it would be a reconnaissance mission. We would go take a look, and even if we only skated for 10 minutes, we would at least know whether it would be worth it to drive all that way. Turns out, it was!

We checked the web page and found there was parking on Randolph Street for $6.50 an hour. I had pictured having to walk several blocks at best, but when we got to Randolph Street, the park was right there, and we could see people skating just a short distance away.

Admission is free, and we already had our new skates. We rented a locker for our shoes for just $2, and soon we were skating away. I'd never been on a skating ribbon before, but it's like a frozen lazy river.

Dusk was falling, and the lights of the city's skyline made a lovely background. It was cold, but we had bundled up, and the skating warmed us.

Around and around we went, but the curving path of the ribbon made it feel like we were skating down a winding river. The change in scenery as we rounded each bend made the skating much more interesting than the indoor rink that I'm used to.

The ribbon is a quarter-mile path, and it encircles a climbing wall that is not open in the winter. In the summer months, the ribbon becomes a walking path.

I can't wait to come in the summer and watch the climbers on the wall as we walk the path. Or maybe, if I'm brave, I'll try my hand (and feet) at climbing the wall. I know everyone else in the family will go, so maybe I'd better practice my balancing skills.

Skate in beauty; climb in peace; blessed be.

