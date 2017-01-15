Library events, Jan. 15-21, 2017

Champaign Public Library

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the main library, preschoolers 2 to 5, accompanied by a caregiver, can jump in their jammies during 30 minutes of stories and music at Goodnight Storytime.

At 3 p.m. Thursday at the main library, watch a family-friendly film at Movie Matinee Magic. This week's pick tells the enchanting tale of a young Japanese boy who is a storyteller and musician. Some scenes are scary, so this selection is for children 9 and up.

At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, children can attend Build It! Kids will create igloos, skyscrapers and anything else they can dream up, using a variety building materials.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

At 2 p.m. today in the Busey-Mills Reading Room, listen to Brazilian music at UFLive! Presents Desafinado. This month's concert is sponsored by The Urbana Free Library Foundation.

At 11 a.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, celebrate the Year of the Rooster at a Chinese New Year celebration, featuring bilingual stories and songs and a craft with the teachers and students of the local Chinese School.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

Danville Public Library

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 2 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room, attend the Monday matinee. The latest selection tells the story of a group of intergalactic misfit criminals, based on a Marvel Comics superhero team, who are forced to work together to stop a fanatical warrior from taking control of the universe. Refreshment will be served at 1:30 p.m.

At 5 p.m. Monday in the second-floor meeting room, this month's TeenFlix pick is about an online game in which players compete for prizes by completing increasingly dangerous dares. TeenFlix is for youths 12 to 18.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, youths 5 to 11 can enjoy toasted cheese and tomato soup at Kidz Snack Club. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 5 p.m. Thursday in the teen area, the Teen Book Challenge will focus on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The activitiy is for youths 12 to 18.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.