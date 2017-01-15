The Reluctant Townie: Upon further reflection: The bigliest loser

In the weeks leading up to the inauguration, all of the mirrors on the penthouse floor of Trump Tower in Washington, D.C., had been mysteriously covered in drapes, giving life to many outlandish rumors. Of course the drapes were of the finest fibers, really the best, just tremendous.

But why were they put in place? Had the president-elect gone mad? Had he been turned into a vampire? Was the liberal mainstream media hiding on the other side of each mirror, watching, scrutinizing?

No one had stopped to ask themselves how the lack of reflection might affect the president-elect on a personal level, even if he had placed the drapes himself, in a feverish, midnight panic.

No one outside of his security detail had witnessed him doing it, but his security detail had witnessed crazier things in their collective years of experience. Also, they were being paid to not take notice of such things.

The president-elect had always maintained a close, personal relationship with his reflection, and losing it had been like losing one of his children (one of the ones he actually liked, Tiffany). How else was he to keep the comb-over so convincing? The skin such a consistent shade of orange?

People assumed that his signature frowny face had come to him naturally, was its resting state, but it was indeed thanks to the mirror, and the president-elect having trained his facial muscles in one-on-one sessions over the course of many years.

Lately, he had been forced to rely on press coverage — photos taken in the lobby of Trump Tower — to make micro-adjustments to his look. With Twitter and Facebook, this method of third-party feedback was nearly instantaneous. But it couldn't compete with the warm comfort of looking at his own tremendous face in his own tremendous mirror.

And his inauguration was today. ... He needed to look. ... He needed to know.

Which is how Donald Trump had come to find himself standing in front of his gold-plated bathroom vanity mirror, his too-tiny digits on his small, trembling hand grasping the tremendous, fabulous fabric and tugging it until the drape fell away.

There he was. Looking back at himself. Comb-over was OK, thank God.

"Mirror, mirror, on the wall. Who's the greatest president of them all?"

But as he watched himself watching himself, waiting ever so hopefully, the minutes stretched on, and there was no response.

Dejected, feeling perhaps worse than before he entered the bathroom, Donald turned and sadly shuffled toward the door.

"YOU ARE A LOSER," came a booming, familiar voice.

Donald jumped in his skin, spinning around to face the mirror.

"What did you say?" he asked breathlessly.

"YOU ARE THE HUGEST LOSER PRESIDENT THAT EVER EXISTED," said his reflection.

"That's not true! Take it back! Obama is the biggest loser ..."

"NO! YOU ARE. THEY DON'T LIKE YOU. NOBODY WANTS TO COME TO YOUR PARTY."

"Over 60 million Americans like me. Nobody's ever had crowds like Trump has! They voted for me."

"YOU LOST TO HILLARY CLINTON BY 3 MILLION VOTES."

"Not if you subtract the illegals ..."

"NO! BY 3 MILLION VOTES! BIGLY!"

"Shut up, just shut up!"

"THEY WILL NEVER ACCEPT YOU. WHO'S PLAYING AT YOUR PARTY? THE ROLLING STONES? AEROSMITH? BEYONCE?"

"I've got all the military bands, the greatest military bands ..."

"DON'T HIDE BEHIND THE MILITARY BANDS! THEY CAN'T REFUSE THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. NO ONE WANTS TO PLAY AT YOUR PARTY!"

"That's because I don't want them to!"

"YOU WANT THEM TO! YOU NEED THEM TO!"

"I'm great, I am the greatest. I won! I'm president!"

"YOU ARE NOT THEIR PRESIDENT. YOU ARE A JOKE. THEY ARE LAUGHING AT YOU!"

Hot tears streaming down his cheeks, Donald grabbed a heavy, tall-footed diamond perfume bottle from the marble-and-gold sink in front of him and hurled it at the vanity mirror. The falling shards split his reflection into hundreds of tiny reflections, and every last one of them was laughing at him.

Steve Bannon found the president-elect hugging himself in the corner of the bathroom, damp with sweat; his face had gone from deep orange to the color of orange soda mixed with the ice at the bottom of a cup on a summer's day.

"The cars are ready," Bannon said, reaching out for the president-elect. "It's time to go downstairs and make some history."

"Where's Pence?" Trump said, spinning around frantically. "He called shotgun."

"Pence caught a ride with Paul Ryan and Reince Preibus. They were whispering about something. They stopped when I walked in the room."

Bannon looked over at the shards of mirror filling the marble-and-gold sink.

"Are you OK?" Bannon asked. "What happened in here? Was it ISIS? Black Lives Matter?"

"It's nothing, I'm fine, I'm fine," said Trump, his wide and wild eyes snapping back into their guarded squint, his lips lowering over his teeth, corners sinking into their practiced ruts.

"Did we book any last-minute acts for my inauguration celebration?"

"We're still waiting to hear back from a Kid Rock impersonator from Reno. Otherwise, the lineup is ... unchanged."

Bannon watched as the practiced ruts at the corner of the president-elect's mouth appeared to angle downward an extra degree.

"Let's go make some history," said Trump, smoothing back his hair. "I will be loved. Tremendously."

Ryan Jackson needs a millennial internet expert to retweet this work of fan fiction to Donald Trump directly (he thinks it could really help), and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.