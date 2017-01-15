Ted Kooser: An American Life in Poetry, Jan. 15, 2017
By TED KOOSER
U.S. Poet Laureate, 2004-06
Marge Saiser is a Nebraska poet about whose work I have said that no contemporary poet is better at writing about love. Here's a love poem from her new book, "I Have Nothing to Say about Fire," from Backwaters Press.
The Print the Whales Make
You and I on the boat notice
the print the whales leave,
the huge ring their diving draws
for a time on the surface.
Is it like that when we
lose one another? Don't
know, can't. But
I want to believe
when we can no longer
walk across a room
for a hug, can no longer
step into the arms of the other,
there will be this:
some trace that stays
while the great body
remains below out of sight,
dark mammoth shadow
flick of flipper
body of delight
diving deep.
American Life in Poetry is made possible by The Poetry Foundation (poetryfoundation.org), publisher of Poetry magazine. It also is supported by the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Poem, copyright 2016, reprinted by permission of Saiser and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2017 by The Poetry Foundation. The introduction's author, Kooser, served as U.S. poet laureate consultant in poetry to the Library of Congress from 2004-2006. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.