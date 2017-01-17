Chelsey Byers Gerstenecker/Family Life: Start those resolutions today

By CHELSEY BYERS GERSTENECKER

Happy New Year! Did you make a new year's resolution? In a poll done on New Year's Day this year by Statistic Brain, this is what people are focusing on this year:

— Lose weight/healthier eating, 21.4 percent

— Life/Self Improvements, 12.3 percent

— Better financial decisions, 8.5 percent

— Quit smoking, 7.1 percent

— Do more exciting things, 6.3 percent

— Spend more time with family/close friends, 6.2 percent

— Work out more often, 5.5 percent

— Learn something new on my own, 5.3 percent

— Do more good deeds for others, 5.2 percent

— Find the love of my life, 4.3 percent

— Find a better job, 4.1 percent

— Other, 13.8 percent

As I look at this list, whether you choose any of these goals or not, some of them could really affect how well you age. Aging is not a choice; each day, everyone is aging. How well we age depends both on genetics as well as lifestyle choices we make. One of those two things is out of our control. The other, however, is up to us. We are all managers of our health. Are you an active manager or a passive manager of your health?

Health is more comprehensive than just your physical health; it also includes brain health. So as you make lifestyle choices, they not only positively or negatively affect your physical health but also your cognitive health. Let us look at some of these resolutions and how they may be beneficial to how well you age across the lifespan.

— Losing weight/eating healthy: It is very important for your health to maintain healthy numbers like blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, etc. Researchers have found that eating a well-balanced heart-healthy diet is not only good for the body, but also increases brain wellbeing and function.

— Quit smoking: Smoking can harm almost every organ of the body including the brain. Smoking has a great effect on people's health and can cause various diseases such as cancer, heart disease and respiratory diseases. These conditions affect how much oxygen is being carried to the brain and oxygen is very crucial to the functioning of the brain.

— Do more exciting things: What is on your bucket list? What things, little or big, have you been wanting to do, go see, go try or accomplish? There are many people that did not achieve their most notable accomplishments until later in life — and those that continue to do amazing things at ages that can be inspirational to us all. Don't let your attitude stop you from trying something.

— Spend more time with family/friends: There are many benefits to being with friends and family. The first is building those relationships, but it also has health benefits. Spending time with those you love helps reduce your risk for isolation and for developing depression. Social interaction also helps benefit cognitive function. Keeping your wits "fit" can be as simple as having regular conversations with friends or joining a group or activity. One study revealed that participants who had active social lives developed health limitations at a slower rate or later in life than those who were socially isolated.

— Work out more: Staying physically active is important. Experts recommend 30 minutes of moderate exercise three days a week minimum — but prefer most days of the week. This does not have to be done all at once, but can be broken up over the day. Physical activity is not only good for you physically, but also mentally. Studies have shown that regular aerobic activity contributed to faster reaction times, better concentration and an increased ability to focus and ignore distractions. Lack of exercise is responsible for increased incidence of diabetes, cardiovascular problems, obesity and depression. Physical activities that require mastery of motor control can strengthen the brain just like intellectual activities. Physical activities decrease the feelings of depression due to an increase in the chemical serotonin in our brain, which improves mood and may increase motivation to remain active.

— Learn something new on my own: Current research indicates that challenging the brain is one of several things you can do to contribute to your own brain health across the lifespan. Take up a new hobby, learn a new skill or language, play games with friends, engage in a tricky word puzzle — these are all good ways to challenge your brain and break a "mental sweat." Challenging your brain with new, interesting and increasingly difficult tasks helps it stay healthy and helps maintain memory and cognitive function.

— Do more good deeds for others: People who live life with purpose look beyond themselves and find true joy in giving to others. Purpose transcends the typical happiness and goes much deeper. It brings us joy and a true sense of fulfillment.

If any of these resonate with you, maybe today is the day to start making a lifestyle changes to improve your health and well-being. Do not feel like it needs to be a resolution that we make for a year, make it a goal for your life. If it feels overwhelming, just take it day by day, because really that is what it is all about. It's about making choices for our health today, not waiting on someday. Remember someday is not a day. Make one good choice/change for the better today and keep making those changes towards good health.

