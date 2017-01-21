Bob Swisher: Some pieces deserve a prominent display

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Bob Swisher is fond of three newel posts he picked up at the PACA warehouse over the past few years. Image

For a lack of a better word, I call it gingerbread — fancy wood pieces that are generally the center of attention, what your eyes center on or gravitate to. I'm talking about the single, large piece of decorative wood we purchased at the monthly sale at the Atlanta Expo Center. The event is sponsored by Scott Antique Market.

This show from Thursday afternoon to Sunday evening is advertised as having more than 3,000 dealers indoors and out. A lot of it is housed in two buildings far larger than Gordyville, separated by a highway.

Admission is $5 per car, and they have a free bus that will take you from one building to the other. It makes trips every 20 minutes.

I saw the big piece on Thursday afternoon. It was hanging on a wall across from our booth. It was priced at $105, and I really liked it. It is about a foot tall and has the appearance of a bleached wood, probably clear white pine.

I was mad at myself for not buying it on Thursday.

"The time to buy it is when you see it." I have repeated that statement time and time again. It is my creed. It would have served me right if it hadn't been there on Friday. It was far and away the single nicest piece I had seen, and I did not buy it on the spot.

The gods were with me; I bought it first thing Friday morning from the young lady in the booth across from us.

It now hangs above the entrance to my wife's woman cave.

To top it off, the young lady gave me back $15 the next day, because she said she overcharged me. She noticed that the prices had been switched on a couple of pieces, thus the refund. You do not see that very often — what an honest young woman.

Three other wooden pieces I like are all tops of newel posts that I have purchased from the PACA warehouse in downtown Champaign at the corner of Walnut and Washington.

I bought them on three different occasions over the past couple of years at around $25 each.

All are unique in their own individual way. All are solid wood from 4 to 6 inches high. They look nice in a group.

It takes a real craftsperson to create pieces like this. That is why they always sit on top, where they should be.

Good antiquing!

Bob Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to Swisher at 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.