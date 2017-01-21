Sandra Mason: Easy-care houseplants

Photo by: Sandra Mason A cracked birdbath, which allows for drainage, can be used to hold succulents.

I prefer plants that are quick-change artists. I expect a plant to metamorphose into a bigger plant, a flowering plant, a fruiting plant or even a dead plant, but to change somehow into a different form. I imagine that was the source of my once lukewarm feelings for cactuses.

As a kid, I was drawn to the back aisles of the dime store (the larval stage of a dollar store). The rows of small round cactuses adorned with fake straw flowers were fascinating. I was enamored by their total lack of change. Were they dead or alive? Who knew? Over time, I have come to appreciate the amazing diversity of all plants. Cactuses and their kissing cousins called succulents are no longer just passive prickly orbs festooned with fake flowers.

First, let's clarify some terminology. All cactuses are succulents, but not all succulents are cactuses. While both cactuses and succulents have thick, fleshy parts that have the ability to store moisture for use when times are tough, the similarity ends there.

A true cactus has an areole. It looks like a patch of cotton from which spines, flowers and roots grow. While some succulents may have spines, they do not have areoles.

Although some succulents are winter hardy, many are native to warmer worlds and are quite content as easy-care houseplants. All they need is a sunny location, proper temperature and occasional watering. Succulents are happy next to southern exposure windows or near fluorescent lights.

The growth cycles of cactuses and succulents are usually in response to water and temperature. Most go dormant during the fall and winter when temperatures are cooler and moisture and light levels are low. They do their best growth in summer.

Even though cactuses and succulents can tolerate dry conditions for extended periods, they appreciate some water, especially during their active growth period. Soil should be watered thoroughly but allowed to dry for a few days. Be sure to use a well-drained cactus soil mix. In winter, keep dormant plants on the dry side for longer periods. Overwatering dormant succulents can lead to rotting of the plant's stems or roots.

Dormant plants prefer temperatures between 45 and 55 F. Flower buds are more likely to form at cooler temperatures. Areas next to windows often provide the perfect growing environment during the winter and can satisfy the cool temperature requirement. Normal room temperatures will not harm the plant, but cold helps to promote flowers.

Most cactuses and succulents have their active growth cycle during the spring and summer. Plants with this growth cycle include the Echinocactus, Ferocactus, Opuntia and Notocactus.

During the summer, cactuses and succulents like to be outdoors. Locate them where they get light shade and keep them watered.

Unusual is the operative word when describing cactuses and succulents. One look at the variety of sizes, textures and colors will make a fanatic succulent collector out of many gardeners. A few succulents are good starter plants for their ease of maintenance.

The Mammillarias or Pin Cushion cactuses are commonly sold. Their silky hairs give rise to names such as bird nest cactus, old lady cactus and feather cactus. They flower readily with a halo of white to pink flowers.

One of my favorites for their architectural look is the Aeoniums. These succulents grow in flat pinwheels in colors of green, bronze or silver.

One quick look at Lithops reveals the source of their other name — Living Stones. In contrast to other succulents, their dry, dormant period is summer. With the proper care, daisy-like flowers may appear in November or December through "cracks in the stones."

If you love weird and wonderful, cactuses and succulents are your perfect pet rocks.

Sandra Mason is the state Master Gardener coordinator for the University of Illinois Extension. Contact her at 801 N. Country Fair Drive, Champaign, IL 61821, call 217-333-7672, email slmason@illinois.edu or fax 217-333-7683.