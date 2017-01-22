'Come back and see us'

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Cashier Michelle Adkins of Villa Grove chats with customers checking out Jan. 17 at Lambo's Travel Plaza in Tuscola. Adkins, who describes herself as a people person, said the employees are 'one big, happy family' at Lambo's. Image

TUSCOLA — Steve Harrison has been in sales for 25 years, just traveling around, trying to make a living, as he puts it.

When on the road he usually stops at Lambo's Travel Center west of Interstate 57 in Tuscola, where he has a client.

"Every time I come up here it's always windy," he comments as he looks out the window and eats lunch — fried chicken and a salad from Krispy Krunchy Chicken inside Lambo's.

It's more than windy today, a Tuesday in mid-January. The gray sky blankets the area and doesn't let up all day, and traffic at Lambo's is a bit slower than on weekends and other days.

Mike Bradley, who's worked in maintenance for Lambo's going on three years now, calls business mediocre as he eats a lunch of Swedish meatballs and rice in the Krispy Krunchy dining area.

It's one of the busiest corners of the huge, brightly lit travel center that has most of the amenities of a truck stop, except for showers and a lounge for long-distance haulers.

At 53, Bradley's had many jobs, mainly in maintenance, and this is the best, he says. He knows the plays outside and in, he says.

"I love it. I actually get to do a lot of different things. Today I'm painting something. I clean the gas pumps. Sometimes I use a pressure washer and clean the islands and car wash and the concrete."

Later, he would be dusting lights, exit signs and other things high on the walls, using a red, yellow and orange duster attached to an 8-foot extension.

Like many of the other Lambo's employees, he recognizes the regulars who come in — for a cup of coffee in the morning, or to fuel up or use the car wash.

Like Milton Ewing, an Illini FS "fertilizer guy" from Villa Grove. He pays $40 a month to use the car wash daily to clean his '06 Chevy Silverado.

"I ain't got the money to buy a new one and I don't want it to rust down," he says while sitting at one of the tables near the Krispy Krunchy area.

Other regulars, Bradley says, come in to "get something to eat and maybe on the weekends get beer for a fishing trip."

Others like trucker Patrick Zadlo of Chicago are traveling Interstate 57 from Chicago to Florida or back. The travelers come from all the states and Canada as well.

Bradley says he loves talking with them and helping them when he can.

He also likes his bosses: Mike Gewirtz, Lambo's district manager, and Mike Lanman, owner of the area's four Lambo's travel centers.

Bradley says Lanman treats him "like gold." He mentions how Lanman shared with the employees of all four travel centers the $500,000 bonus he received after the Tuscola Lambo's sold the winning lottery ticket for a Mega Millions prize of $133 million.

"I've never worked for anybody like that," Bradley says. "Both Mikes take really good care of our employees."

Like family

As Bradley chats, the sweet smell of cookies baking wafts through the Krispy Krunchy Chicken area near the center's main counter.

There's something else that makes the area homey: The small pink vases on the four tables. Each holds artificial red roses and a glittery heart. Pink, red and white hearts are affixed to the front of the fast-food restaurant counter.

Bradley says Rhonda Anderson, manager of Lambo's food department, decorates the area according to the holidays. She say it's her thing and thinks the seasonal decor makes it nice for the customers.

Anderson, who once managed a Shell gas station, has worked for Lambo's since before it opened three years ago.

She arrives at 4:30 a.m. each work day to prepare the deli food and the Krispy Krunchy chicken, seafood and other offerings according to guidelines from the Louisiana-based convenience store-based Cajun-style fast-food restaurant chain.

"We have a lot of overnight guys and they want chicken in the mornings," she says of truckers and people who work night shifts at area factories.

The separate deli area that Anderson also oversees is aimed more at truckers, most of whom have refrigerators and microwaves in their rigs.

They come in and stock up so they can eat their meals on the road, she says.

One is Keith Meier of Beecher City. On Tuesday he grabs a deli lunch of ham and beans, a pea salad and an Arizona Southern Style Sweet Tea to eat inside his semi.

Standing out back where three other semis and an AmerenIllinois truck are gassing up, Meier says he stops frequently at the Tuscola Lambo's.

"It's easy in, easy out," the 53-year-old trucker says before he climbs into the cab of his 18-wheeler to travel on to his next stop.

Chris Filicsky, 46, who drives a truck for Tuscola Builders, has other reasons to stop by — up to five times a week.

"They treat me really good here," the Tuscola resident, who's originally from Danville, says as he fills a 32-ounce Lambo's plastic cup with Diet Mountain Dew.

"The fuel's good for our trucks. The people who work in the chicken place — Kim — I don't know her last name — she has really good counter service. It's like a family in here."

Feisty woman

He's talking about Kim Spencer, 52, of Sadorus, who enjoys an easy give-and-take with her customers, particularly those who drive trucks for a living.

She's married to a truck driver, and her brother is one. She feels she can relate to and understand them.

Like Filicsky, the former Sadorus Pub waitress says the many regulars at Lambo's become like family.

"You get to know them and it means a lot, I think," she says.

When she's not at work, people ask Anderson where Spencer is. "They say, 'Where's that little mean woman?'" Spencer relates.

"It's all in fun."

21 plus

Other customers seek another type of fun at Lambo's. They head to the video gaming room opposite of where Spencer and Anderson work.

On Tuesday afternoon an 80-year-old woman, her 79-year-old "significant other" and her brother are at the machines in the gaming room — smaller than the nearby "beer cave."

The woman gives her and her friend's names as Patsy and Roy; she doesn't want anyone to know they're gambling.

"We don't spend a lot in here. Just a little," Patsy says as she pulls a $5 bill from her left hand. It holds another five and several one-dollar bills.

Patsy's sister-in-law waits quietly at a small table across from the five gaming machines, which produce digital musical pings as they're played.

Outside the room are shelves of more beer, liquor and other spirits, and merchandise usually sold at truck stops: rows of candy and other packaged foods; bumper stickers with a conservative bent — one has the words "shove gun control up your" next to an image of a donkey.

There are knives; flash lights of all different sizes; shot glasses; tire gauges, windshield wipers, reflectors, motor oil and other automotive gear; toys for kids; and Emoji stress balls.

The first thing you see, though, when you walk in the main entrance is a gas pump-shaped cooler full of cans of Red Bull, the energy drink. On top are the Red Bull logo of two red bulls facing each other and the text, "Need a refuel?"

The customers, at least on Tuesday, seem to come in to pay for automotive fuel or for body fuel other than Red Bull.

The line at Krispy Krunchy gets longer toward mid-afternoon — one customer is a middle-aged man who buys takeout.

After he's handed his two bags of the food, he jokes that the food in one of the sacks is "medicinal."

Other patrons don't even have to enter the store to buy Krispy Krunchy or other items.

"A lot of the people who can't come into the store are disabled and use the drive-thru," says Mike Locash, Lambo's 29-year-old assistant manager, who's wearing a head set to hear the orders.

"It's really helpful to get them the things they need. If they want a hot dog with mustard and onion, we get them a hot dog with mustard and onion."

Employees can sell anything at the drive-thru except lottery tickets.

Locash is Anderson's son-in-law. Her husband and daughter work at the other Lambo's travel centers in Mattoon and Charleston.

Locash is standing just outside the Krispy Krunchy area, where the drive-thru is located. A few people stand in line for the fried chicken.

One is a tall man, an apparent regular at Lambo's, who says to Spencer as he walks away with his order, "See you later, troublemaker."

"Come back and see us," she replies.