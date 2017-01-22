Kelly Strom: Journalist to share struggle with son's addiction

Champaign Public Library staff members are excited to host an author visit from David Sheff at 7 p.m. Monday. The journalist and New York Times bestselling author will discuss his memoir, "Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction," a chronicle of his son's drug use and his journey toward recovery. A book signing will follow.

Already a renowned journalist for publications such as The New York Times, Wired and Rolling Stone, Sheff took the opportunity to focus on his own family in his bestselling book. Although written in 2008, it still rings true as this country still struggles with the repercussions of addiction. News stories give us the latest figures on meth, heroin and alcoholism, and none of this seems to be going away. What is left is the family members' bewilderment about what went wrong.

Upon beginning the book, the reader is struck by the kindness and respect in the Sheff family. The author is in his second marriage and works hard to make the combined family one of joyfulness and compassion.

His son Nic is bright, loved by his peers and his teachers alike. He had been getting good grades and was a member of several sports teams. It seemed he had it all. So what makes a kid like that turn to drugs?

Sheff addresses that concern and eloquently shares his family's experiences with the upheaval and misunderstanding that comes with substance abuse. It affects everyone in the household in different ways, and Sheff has used his national stage to shatter commonly held myths.

Finely written and immediately identifiable, Sheff has added an important book to the library of parenting trials and tribulations. Come visit with Sheff, and for anyone interested in talking some more about the book, the library is hosting a discussion at 7 p.m. Feb. 7.

Part of the Great Authors at the Library series, the visit by Sheff is made possible with support from the Library Friends, Beckman Institute and Rosecrance.

Journalist Ron Fournier has taken his turn in the parenting spotlight with "Love That Boy: What Two Presidents, Eight Road Trips, and My Son Taught Me About a Parent's Expectations." A well-respected writer, Fournier began his family and career in Arkansas, covering then Gov. Bill Clinton before moving to Washington in 1993, where he covered politics and the presidency during the administrations of Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

After enjoying two daughters, Fournier was delighted to learn that his wife was expecting a boy. Like many parents, they had certain expectations about how life would be — filled with ball games and hosting chaotic get-togethers with large groups of their son's smart and well-adjusted friends.

The author himself bonded closely with his father while playing catch and attending games. Alas, Tyler was not meant to be that boy. It became obvious at an early age that Tyler was different. He preferred to spend time alone and was not athletically gifted by any means. He was awkward in social situations, and the Fourniers found themselves making excuses for him and pretending that they were fine with the path Tyler was on.

It took a decade for the Fourniers to realize something was amiss and get the diagnosis of Asperger's syndrome on the autism spectrum. This drastically changed the author's perceptions of parenting and ways he could bond with his son.

Fournier opted to go on road trips to visit the memorials and homes of several past presidents who Tyler admired.

Already having connections with the White House, Fournier was also able to bring his son in to meet Barack Obama and visited the presidential libraries of Clinton and George W. Bush.

After a lengthy discussion with Bush about Teddy Roosevelt, Tyler became more confident and was able to properly share his enthusiasm for presidential history. A comment from Bush is what ultimately led Fournier to the title of this memoir. He learned that he had to love Tyler regardless of his failed expectations.

"This isn't about loving your child despite what makes them different. It's about loving your child because of what makes them different," Fournier said.

This was a beautifully written and ultimately revealing book about the bonds between parents and children, and the extents to which we go to protect them.

Lastly is a controversial book about a girl diagnosed with schizophrenia at a very young age.

"January First: A Child's Descent into Madness and Her Father's Struggle to Save Her" by Michael Schofield was written by Janni's father in his attempt to chronicle the bizarre behavior and ultimate pronouncement of her condition.

Her early years were filled with highs and lows. Although she hardly ever slept and seemed inordinately temperamental, she was tested to have an IQ of 146. Janni was able to read and do arithmetic by age 2, which furthered her father's assertions of genius. Instead of investigating her anti-social behaviors, he attributed everything to her brilliant mind.

The book is fascinating on one level — Janni's behavior is curious and compelling. However, the controversy comes in with the father's obsession with being the only one able to care for his daughter and his justification to indulge his daughter's troubling behavior.

The family situation certainly became odd when another child was added to the mix and the family was forced to live in two separate apartments.

In addition, the parents have appeared on several talk shows and documentaries, which begs the question of where their intents lie. The parents have their own issues, and the book should be read more for Janni's story and not the self-indulgent parents.

Kelly Strom is the collection manager at the Champaign Public Library. She orders books, ebooks, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks and CDs.