Letters from Birdland: Another victim of the budget battle

I'm coming back after defending my thesis at Murray State University in Kentucky. For two years, I've been traveling south every six months — in summer and winter — to take part in 10 days of intensive study.

I've grown to love my time at school. I stay in a dorm usually, but, this being my final residency, I treated myself to a room at the Murray Plaza Lodge, an old-timey motel on the main drag.

Though it was winter, I appreciated the gazebo set in the middle of the "plaza," rows of rooms surrounding it on three sides. I could just imagine sitting out there with a cup of tea and my computer in warmer weather.

It was strange to be among my friends and teachers without going to classes. I would sit, writing, in gigabytes, in the coffee shop that has become our hangout and look up in time to see my teacher, Dale Ray, walk by on the way to the convenience store, his students trailing behind him bundled up for the cold, hanging on to their hats and their pages, trying to keep up with his brisk pace.

I wave, knowing he is going to buy them each a lottery ticket. He will offer to buy them something to drink, too. He's generous like that.

This time it was my turn to defend my thesis and give my thesis reading as I said goodbye to a wonderful program. I learned so much over these two years — about writing, but through writing — about myself.

I learned how to read good books and read them critically. I learned to take criticism and to analyze my own writing to find weaknesses and shore them up. But most of all, I learned that I need to do more than write pretty sentences. Instead, I want to use my voice to make positive change in the world.

The drive home afforded a perfect opportunity to begin my career in activism. I had been turning over the idea in my mind to buy myself a little present to commemorate my graduation.

First, I thought I would buy a fancy pen or a graduation clock from the school bookstore. Then I thought I might find something at one of the little antique stores in Murray or Hazel, where I went with my friend Anne, who gave her own thesis reading last July.

We saw some possibilities — I almost bought a nicely framed painting of chickens and ducks in a primitive style — but I couldn't make up my mind.

Then I remembered the Southern Illinois Arts and Crafts Center. I had discovered it on my way down when I took my first trip to Murray. It was like a little museum that showcases the work of Illinois artisans. Only in this museum, you could buy the artwork.

It took a bit of figuring to get there, since I couldn't remember exactly where it was. Curiously, my phone said it was "closed permanently." Still, it gave me directions (just off exit 77 on Interstate 57 near Rend Lake), so I turned off the highway hoping to go shopping.

The parking lot was empty, and I couldn't see any lights. I went up to the doors to find them locked, with a sign that said that the site was closed until further notice. This was a casualty of the lack of a budget in Illinois.

Recently, state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, challenged Illinois citizens to make videos about how not having a budget affects us. I saw this as an opportunity to consider just one impact on my life. I had to deal with the obvious disappointment of not being able to shop for a present for myself.

Poor me, right? Boo hoo. But when we consider the broader implications of the closure, the problem becomes more serious.

One reason I was choosing to buy something from an Illinois artisan was to help support an independent Illinois business. I wanted my purchase to be a part of the state economy and one that nurtures creativity and Illinois culture.

I wanted to help Illinois artisans earn a living from their crafts. Because these artists have lost at least one of their outlets, I can't support them as easily as I'd hoped.

I would think that supporting these small businesses would be important to our governor. Instead, it seems to me that this wonderful resource has been stolen from the people of Illinois.

Once a building is shut down, it tends to fall into disrepair. Reopening now will be much more difficult. Let's watch and see what happens to the building. Will it decay, leaving a blight on the lovely scenery of southern Illinois? Or will it be sold to a private company or individual? What a shame. The people of Illinois need a budget. Let's make our voices heard.

Fund beauty; sing in peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. You can see the little video she made about how the budget cuts affect her directly at letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.