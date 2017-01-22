Library events, Jan. 22-28, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

How can we help friends and family who are impacted by trauma? At 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglass Branch, Karen Simms from CU Neighborhood Champions will lead this month's Community Talks @ Douglass workshop. She'll share strategies on how to deal with trauma. The workshop is presented in partnership with the Champaign Park District.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids and their families will make toys at this week's DIY Kids.

From 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids can experiment with a technology project at this month's Tech 4 Kids Open Lab.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

At 2 p.m. today in the MacFarlane-Hood Reading Room, attend UFL Reads: Memoirs. This month's title is "I Am Malala" by Malala Yousafzai.

At 3:45 p.m. Monday in Megan's Reading Room, children in grades 3 to 6 can learn how to enter a local screenwriting contest in February during Write On! Presents: Pens to Lens. To register, call 217-367-4069.

From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Lincoln Square Village, visit with library staff members at Read IN the Market. Listen to a story on the Magic Reading Carpet and learn about programs, services and what's new in the collection.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 3:30 p.m. Monday in the children's program room, youths 5 to 11 will make an ice cream penguin snack during Kidz Snack Club. Kids under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday in the first-floor meeting room, youths 12 to 18 can take part in Meeting of the Teen Minds. The topic of discussion will be New Year's resolutions.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday in the second-floor conference room, youths 12 to 18 can attend the Otaku Club, featuring Naruto.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday in the children's program room, the Danville Dashers will help youths 12 to 18 create magazine wall art during Teen DIY.

The Danville Public Library Teen Advisory Board is looking for youths 12 to 18 who want to share their ideas to make the Teen Space not only more appealing to teens, but more of service to them. The board meets four times a year; the next meeting is at 5 p.m. Thursday in the second-floor meeting room.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the first-floor meeting room, the library will host Project Uplift, an event to connect the homeless or those on the brink of being homeless with information and special resources within the Danville community.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.