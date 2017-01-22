The Reluctant Townie: A father's plea to keep the ACA

Two years ago, on a dark November night, my wife came running downstairs in a panic, cradling our 5-month-old daughter. The baby was shaking and wouldn't stop. Her tongue was turning blue. She was having difficulty breathing. Her eyes fluttered erratically. She wouldn't respond to our voices.

I pulled our 4-year-old daughter out of bed and sped everyone to the ER in pajamas.

We were separated in the emergency room. I took our 4-year-old to a small waiting area near the main floor. I was given a pillow and blanket by hospital staff and attempted to get my daughter back to sleep while hysterical, broken howls of grief issued from behind a privacy curtain down the hall.

Was that the sound of my wife? I spent what felt like hours trying to convince myself it wasn't. It didn't sound like her. But it didn't sound like anyone, really. It sounded wounded. Like an animal.

After an interval of time I can only measure in cold drips of adrenaline, a nurse came and led us to a partitioned area where my wife and baby were waiting. The wailing continued somewhere beyond. I had avoided that fate, but there was something else in store.

After stabilizing my daughter, the ER doctor had, on a whim, tested her blood glucose level.

"Her blood sugar is over 600," he said.

"Is that bad," I asked.

"Should I assume that you do not have any history of diabetes in your family?"

The doctor told me he hadn't believed the result initially, so he ran the test three times. A normal blood glucose range was 80-120.

"I've never seen a blood sugar that high that wasn't diabetes," he said. The symptoms that preceded my daughter's admittance to the ER had probably been a febrile seizure brought on by diabetic ketoacidosis, the acidification of my daughter's blood.

A few days later, a team of endocrinologists diagnosed my daughter with Type 1 diabetes. At the time of her diagnosis, the sum of my knowledge about diabetes had come from Wilfred Brimley infomercials and the mid-aughts campaign to educate people about the link between poor diet and Type 2 diabetes.

I didn't know the difference between Type 1 and Type 2, and I don't expect that you would either. But I can try to explain it in broad terms.

My daughter's pancreas does not produce insulin. It will — save a miracle breakthrough in medical science — never produce insulin. Insulin is the hormone that allows your cells to absorb glucose, which is your body's version of gasoline. Without insulin, glucose builds in the blood, and the body begins burning fat and muscle in a desperate attempt to generate energy.

To control this, you must constantly monitor blood sugar levels and give regular doses of insulin to counteract carbohydrates in food and fluctuations in the body's immune system due to exercise, stress or illness. It is an endlessly complex, relentless, life-threatening disease that requires monitoring 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If my daughter's blood sugar goes too low, she dies. If the number goes too high, she goes into coma, gets brain damage and/or dies. Blood sugars can plummet, without warning, in a matter of minutes. It is a sustained, high-pressure situation.

To put it into metaphorical terms, it was as if a boa constrictor had slithered into my daughter's crib one night and wrapped itself around her, and there was no way to ever have it removed. The best we can do is monitor it, pry loose its grip and hope it doesn't ever coil too tightly while we sleep.

My wife has not rested more than four consecutive hours since that dark night in November. When things go south with my daughter's diabetes, they tend to strike in the middle of the night.

Unlike a Type 2 diabetic, who can treat and sometimes reverse their symptoms through exercise, diet and oral medication, my daughter will have to receive injections of insulin every single day for the rest of her life, or she will die. The price of a vial of insulin has doubled since 2012. Her medical supplies, without insurance applied, cost more than $2,000 a month.

We have health insurance purchased on the individual market. We don't qualify for any subsidies, so we pay full price for coverage. It is nearly as much as our mortgage. And we are thankful to have it.

If Congress kills the Affordable Care Act, and its protection of pre-existing conditions (of which Type 1 diabetes is a major offender), my daughter will be on the hook for that $2,000 a month for the rest of her life. That's not including any unexpected hospital stays or required doctor's appointments (which she will need to get the prescriptions to buy her insulin and injection supplies), nor does it take into account the rising cost of insulin, which is one of the most expensive liquids in the world.

Whereas before I had to worry about the boa constrictor wrapped around my daughter, now there is a gang of Republican lawmakers — Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan and their breathless accomplices — standing around my daughter's crib with a loaded gun, waiting for the vote to come back so they can pull the trigger.

And there is literally nothing I can do to stop them. That fills me with rage and despair that I cannot describe to you. The repeal of ACA isn't political to me. It is deeply personal. With the highest stakes imaginable.

Of course, the Republicans are unwilling to admit that their plan is to deny my daughter health care. They're not stupid; they know it won't just be godless liberals losing their health insurance. Red-state constituents benefit from the Affordable Care Act. Conservatives get cancer and diabetes and asthma just the same.

Instead, the Republican lawmakers are banking on the fact that they can hoodwink the public with Orwellian doublespeak while Donald Trump distracts everyone with his apocalyptic sideshow. They have promised to "repeal and replace"; Paul Ryan even has a plan called "A Better Way."

That sounds nice, doesn't it? But when you look beyond the surface level, it becomes clear that their only real plan is to "cripple and destroy" the Affordable Care Act and return to the broken system of yore.

The best-case scenario for my family under an ACA repeal is financial ruin. Worst-case scenario, my daughter cannot receive the care she needs (for the rest of her life), and she dies.

I am just one of millions of Americans who will be put in this impossible position. This is why I will never forgive, and I will never forget. And why Republicans should think long and hard on the consequences of their actions.

Ryan Jackson urges you to call your local congressmen around the clock until he agrees to vote against dismantling of the Affordable Care Act, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.