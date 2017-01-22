For the retirees, Jan. 22-28, 2017

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 217-359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 217-443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Early morning walking. 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, Champaign Park District's Douglass Community Center, 512 E. Grove St., C. Get your daily exercise inside. Listen to music as you walk. Free. Call 398-2573.

Free activities. Stevick Senior Center, 48 E. Main St., C. Gentlemen's coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday. Euchre games, noon Tuesday. Adult coloring, second and fourth Wednesday. Iris folding, 10 a.m. third Thursday. Bingo, 1 p.m. on the third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize. Call 359-6500.

Bridge Club. 9 a.m. to noon every Monday, Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C. Come alone or with a partner. The bridge group is open to all seniors and is free to play, if enough show to hold games.Call 819-3901 or email sean.hurst@champaignparks.com.

Indoor walking. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bridle Brook Assisted Living, 1505 Patton Drive, Mahomet. Bridle Brook Assisted Living opens its doors to community seniors as a safe, indoor walking location. Call Angela, 586-3200.

Senior exercise. 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Strong for Life program is used. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

Free hearing screenings. Jan. 25 through April 22, The Audiology Clinic at the University of Illinois, 901 S. Sixth St., C. Any person who is interested in hearing assessment, hearing protection devices, or management of hearing problems can make an appointment. No referral is needed. Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 333-2230.

Free hearing screening. 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 27, The Villas of Hollybrook, 1400 N. Melvin St., Gibson City. Call 217-552-1730 to schedule your appointment.

Free bingo. 2:15 p.m. every Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main, Tuscola. Free. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

Free tax aide. Tax preparation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday starting Feb. 1, Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., C. Free tax aide for seniors and low-income individuals by AARP volunteers at Stevick Senior Center. We will be taking walk-ins until 2 p.m.; however, it is best to call to make and appointment at 359-6500.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Ham and beans, copper carrots, cornbread, pears, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Meatloaf, frosted sweet potatoes, seasoned greens, bread, applesauce.

Wednesday: Taco salad with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, taco chips, cake.

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, tomatoes and celery, Texas toast, overnight fruit salad.

Friday: Cheesy turkey burger, German potato salad, Cauliflower and pea salad, Texas toast, scalloped pineapple.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Senior transportation. Family Service offers volunteers to help seniors get to appointments, grocery stores and more. Volunteer when it is convenient for you. No set times.

Meals on Wheels. Family Service of Champaign County is in need of volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound seniors. Help those who want to live in their homes as long as possible.

Many other opportunities. Stop by the Stevick Senior Center or give us a call if you would like to volunteer to help others while making our community stronger. See if your passion might fit into one of our volunteer stations.